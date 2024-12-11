Christmas Holiday Market and Craft Fair in San Francisco, Community Event with Free Admission

Christmas Wonderfair: Holiday Market & Craft Fair TwoFish Logo

Holiday market and craft fair in San Francisco features unique and handmade gifts by local makers. Visit the TwoFish vendor table on Saturday, December 14th.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today TwoFish announces its participation in a holiday market and craft fair called Christmas Wonderfair, a community event coordinated and hosted by Cornerstone Evangelical Baptist Church (CEBC). CEBC is providing a space for the community to come together and celebrate the holiday season. The Christmas Wonderfair will take place on Saturday, December 14, 2024, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the CEBC Cafetorium, located at 801 Silver Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94134.

CEBC offers free admission to this family-friendly community event. The holiday craft fair will feature vendor tables by local makers, artists, and artisans selling unique and handcrafted gifts. In addition to the holiday market, attendees can treat themselves and their loved ones to delicious goods made with love by local bakers and chefs at the event’s Food & Bake Sale. Furthermore, the Christmas Wonderfair will offer free kid-friendly craft activities for the whole family to enjoy.

For guests looking for unique gifts, TwoFish will be selling upcycled notebooks among other items. The upcycled notebooks give a new life and purpose for cereal boxes, toy boxes, and more as notebook covers. Attendees will enjoy browsing for creativity and finding just the right gift for that special someone. Upcycled notebooks are useful for note-taking, journaling, or sketching and come in multiple sizes and a wide variety of designs.

In addition, TwoFish sells printable products online at Etsy and Teachers Pay Teachers, including its popular paper crown headbands. For those looking for an affordable way to add some holiday cheer for the Christmas Wonderfair, customers can purchase TwoFish’s popular printable Christmas paper crowns. The paper crowns may not be available at the Christmas Wonderfair so we encourage shoppers to purchase online.

Guests searching for “events near me” or “holiday market” this weekend in San Francisco will find this community event filled with cheer and creativity. Attendees can utilize this opportunity for holiday shopping as well as an event for family time. The San Francisco Bay Area community is invited to support local makers and artisans while enjoying time with family and friends.

About Cornerstone Evangelical Baptist Church (CEBC)

Located in San Francisco's Portola District, Cornerstone Evangelical Baptist Church is a Bible-based church serving the San Francisco Bay Area. Cornerstone welcomes all people to come and learn about the Gospel of Jesus Christ. The church preaches the Word of God and believes He can transform hearts and lives. The church offers worship services in multiple languages including English and Chinese as well as multiple worship times in different locations.

For information about CEBC, visit https://www.cebc.net

About TwoFish

TwoFish designs and sells fun, colorful printable products including party hats, paper crowns, paper toys, paper puppets, and more. Through printable products, TwoFish encourages kids and grown-ups to make, learn, play and grow. The company is on a mission to spread joy and cover the world in smiles by creating fun stuff for kids and the grown-ups who love them. The company has delighted customers around the world with the cute, adorable items. TwoFish currently sells printable products on Etsy and at Teachers Pay Teachers.

For information about TwoFish, visit https://www.twofishproject.com

