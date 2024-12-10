HIP Video Promo Present: Coffeeshop premiere new music video "Greater Than Infinity Remix" on EssentiallyPop.com

Coffeeshop & Makenzie Rilley join forces on uplifting new remix "Greater Than Infinity Remix"

NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Booming EDM powerhouse Coffeeshop energizes the soul—crafting vibrant and dynamic dance tracks that resonate in a huge way internationally. The Italian music producer and sound engineer, aka Giacomo Alloesio, has been steadily climbing the ladder of success since 2020, releasing singles and remixes for notable EDM record labels such as TrapNation, Magic Music, Dancing Dead, LoudKult, and more. In just a few years, audiences have taken notice of Coffeeshop’s prowess for songcraft and for infusing energy into every track he touches, captivating audiences with a blend of electronic, pop, and dance influences. His collaborative cover of the White Stripes’ “Seven Army Nation” with EDM artist “The Fifth Guys” racked up 38 million certified plays on Spotify. He also regularly collaborates with artists beyond the EDM sphere—including American Idol star Robbie Rosen, Afrojackʼs latest vocalist Shiah Maisel, Anikdote, Krmoni, and many more. With over 400K monthly listeners on Spotify, a figure that soars with each new release, Coffeeshop is emerging as a formidable force in the Electronic Dance Music world.

On his latest track, Coffeeshop joins forces with up-and-coming New York singer-songwriter Makenzie Reilly. At only 19 years old, Mackenzie has collaborated with producers worldwide—impressing audiences with her soaring vocals and songwriting savvy. Earning over 30 thousand monthly listeners on Spotify, Mackenzie has already made a name for herself, blending heartfelt lyrics with dynamic electronic beats to establish a captivating ethereal, introspective style. Working alongside American Idol Finalist & BMG songwriter Robbie Rosen, fans can look forward to many more upcoming original releases in 2025.

The "Greater Than Infinity Remix" is the cumulative effort of a top shelf, world class team of musicians and producers—blending the lyrical talents of Beth Franco, remixing talents of Coffeeshop, and vocal talents of Makenzie Rilley with the expertise of co-writer and Executive Producer Rob Aster, whose works have reached the ears of hundreds of millions of viewers of high profile network television events and programming through his award-winning custom music production and publishing boutique RRHOT LLC and record Label iDreamology. While Makenzie Reilly’s original emotion-driven, piano-backed vocal demo was spectacular on its own, Coffeeshop turned the song on its head, embracing its electrifying quality by incorporating electronic textures that evoke a modern, upbeat atmosphere. To call the track inspiring or uplifting would be quite the understatement, as Reilly’s commanding voice tells the story of a young girl unafraid to work hard to achieve her big dreams, encouraging listeners to go after the “spark” that drives their passion—not tomorrow, but today. It will resonate with listeners looking for encouragement and enthusiasm as people embrace opportunities to be “greater than infinity” in their own stories.

The accompanying lyric video is sensational in every sense of the word, offering a visual feast that perfectly mirrors the song’s infectious energy. Blending stunning animations and live clips, the video transforms the listening experience into a fully immersive journey that brings the young girl’s story to life. Bursting with energy and color, the visuals set the scene for the party of a lifetime, reinforcing its themes of resilience and ambition with every dazzling frame. The lyrics on screen make it near impossible not to sing along—it’s the ideal track to belt in the shower or on the dance floor. Whether one is chasing dreams or seeking moments of joy, this triumphant track and video are the perfect reminder to shine unapologetically and shoot for the stars—a message just about as motivational as they come.

