MR. FRANK’S SEASONINGS TO SPICE UP THE 2025 CAYMAN COOKOUT ALONGSIDE CELEBRITY CHEF BERNARD GUILLAS

We are thrilled and proud to be part of the Cayman Cookout, an exciting and esteemed event that brings together the best of the best in the culinary industry.” — Lisa Russell

BELLINGHAM, WA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mr. Frank’s Seasonings is proud to announce its sponsorship of the prestigious 2025 Cayman Cookout , hosted by acclaimed Chef Eric Ripert at the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. Celebrated as one of the world’s premier culinary festivals, the Cayman Cookout (January 15-20, 2025) brings together elite chefs, mixologists, and food enthusiasts for an unforgettable weekend of flavors and innovation.“We are thrilled and proud to be part of the Cayman Cookout, an exciting and esteemed event that brings together the best of the best in the culinary industry. We can’t wait for everyone to try our seasonings that are based on a legacy of global flavors that elevate every dish”, explains Lisa Russell, CEO & Founder, Mr. Frank’s Seasonings.Renowned for its commitment to flavor, quality, and sustainability, Mr. Frank’s Seasonings are made with 100% real spices, free from additives, non-GMO, gluten-free and Kosher. This year, the brand takes center stage not only as a sponsor but also as the exclusive seasoning partner for celebrated Maitre Cuisinier de France, Bernard Guillas , Executive Chef /Owner of Chefluv Inc .“My culinary philosophy reflects the vivid memories of the food and precious ingredients I encountered during my travels. Mr. Frank’s Seasonings will be at the center of my cuisine this year at the Cayman Cookout. This will create a unique opportunity for everyone to expand their palate and discover new dimensions of flavor and a true sensory experience rooted in gastronomic exploration”, explains Chef Bernard.“Chef Bernard is such a skilled and diverse chef and is one of the bright stars at the Cayman Cookout. We are truly honored to be working with him and can’t wait to see and try the masterpieces he creates exclusively with Mr. Frank’s Seasonings,” says Lisa Russell.Attendees of the Cayman Cookout will have the opportunity to savor Mr. Frank’s Seasonings including the Original, Spicy Original, Seasoning Salt, Garden Siracha, Tropical Siracha and Mediterranean blends. Mr. Frank’s is the perfect accompaniment to every dish and can be used to rim glasses for a unique twist on a popular cocktail or mocktail.Mr. Frank’s is also thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the Chew On That Podcast, hosted by host and chef Joe Gatto, who will be capturing the excitement of the Cayman Cookout via Instagram Live and recording an exclusive episode from the festival itself.Experience the difference of Mr. Frank’s Seasonings at the Cayman Cookout 2025—where the world’s best chefs meet the world’s finest flavors.About Mr. Frank’s SeasoningsMr. Frank’s Seasonings is a trusted partner for chefs and food professionals worldwide. Dedicated to innovation and sustainability, the brand creates premium blends that inspire creativity while maintaining consistency and exceptional taste.For more information, visit www.mrfrankskitchen.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.