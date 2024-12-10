Onstage Hawai'i Emerges as the Premier Local Event Production Company

Behind the scenes at the filming of American Idol Hawaii 2024

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onstage Hawai'i, a rising leader in Hawaii's event production industry, has rapidly gained recognition as a trusted partner for major events across the islands.

Since its launch in January 2024, the company has showcased its ability to deliver high-profile productions while remaining deeply rooted in the local community.

With a team of Hawai'i residents bringing over 40 years of industry experience, Onstage Hawai'i combines local expertise with world-class capabilities.

In less than a year, Onstage Hawai'i has demonstrated its versatility and technical excellence by contributing to several landmark events.

These include:

2024 Pokémon World Championships in Honolulu, hosting 14,000 attendees from 53 countries.

American Idol’s Top 24 episode, filmed at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa.

2024 Festival of Pacific Arts & Culture (FestPAC), featuring artists from 27 Pacific Island nations.

The Honolulu Festival, a premier cultural celebration promoting connections between Hawaii and the Pacific Rim.

Kawaii Kon, Hawaii’s largest anime convention.

2024 Iron Man World Championship in Kona.

For each event, Onstage Hawai'i provided critical equipment and services such as rigging, lighting, LED walls, and stage production, ensuring seamless experiences for organizers and audiences alike.

“Our mission is to bring world-class event production capabilities to Hawai'i while staying true to our local perspective,” said Kalani Rodrigues for Onstage Hawai'i.

“We’re proud to offer cutting-edge event technology—from advanced LED walls to sophisticated lighting control systems—all operated by a team of local experts who understand the unique needs and culture of our islands.”

Onstage Hawai'i serves O‘ahu, Maui, and the Big Island, establishing itself as a truly local company committed to excellence with deep knowledge and understanding of all venues and personnel across the state.

In addition to its commercial achievements, Onstage Hawai'i is devoted to giving back to the community. The company recently donated all equipment for an event supporting Ho‘ōla Nā Pua, an organization dedicated to preventing sex trafficking and providing care for exploited children in Hawai'i.

“Using our resources to support local causes is a core part of who we are,” Kalani Rodrigues added. “We’re committed to investing in our community’s future and creating a safer Hawai'i for all our keiki.”

As Onstage Hawai'i continues to grow, it remains focused on its core values of local expertise, innovation, and community support. Looking ahead, the company is eager to bring more world-class events to Hawai'i while nurturing local talent and making a positive impact on the islands.

FestPac 2024

