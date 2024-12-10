Iowa Celebrates FAFSA Awareness Week

With the 2025-26 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) now available to everyone, Governor Kim Reynolds has formally declared Dec. 9-13 as FAFSA Awareness Week in Iowa.

Completing the FAFSA is the first step in accessing federal and state financial aid for Iowans to pursue an education beyond high school. The FAFSA determines eligibility and awards for all federal student aid, including grants, scholarships, loans and work-study funds.

Regardless of income, any student may be eligible for federal, state and school financial aid programs by completing the FAFSA every year.

Filing the FAFSA is a critical component of completing a postsecondary education. Students who file are 84 percent more likely to attend, afford and complete postsecondary education or training than those who don’t according to the National College Attainment Network (NCAN).

To support FAFSA completion efforts in Iowa, the Iowa Department of Education’s Bureau of Iowa College Aid is partnering with schools and other stakeholders to present a series of events during FAFSA Awareness Week and beyond to promote FAFSA completion.

The Department is collaborating with the Iowa College Access Network (ICAN) to host public FAFSA completion events at eight locations across the state. These events, listed below, will have staff present to help answer questions and assist in completing the FAFSA.

Dec. 10 - Davenport West High School - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 10 - West Des Moines Walnut Creek Campus - 4 to 6 p.m.

Dec. 10 - Ottumwa High School - 4 to 7 p.m.

Dec. 12 - Bondurant-Farrar High School - 5 to 7 p.m.

Dec. 13 - Norwalk High School - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 16 - Baxter High School - 4 to 7 p.m.

Dec. 17 - Martensdale-St. Mary's High School - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 19 - Aplington-Parkersburg High School - 3 -to 7 p.m.

Dec. 19 - Des Moines Public Library Main Branch - 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Schools enrolled in the Department’s Course to College program also receive a full suite of FAFSA completion materials including worksheets, toolkits and additional resources.

Students and families can also receive one-on-one support in completing the FAFSA through the Department’s college coaches. These coaches are real, live experts who provide customized support in pursuing postsecondary education and training.

Additional resources to assist Iowans in completing the FAFSA are also available on the Department’s website.