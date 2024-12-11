Value Foodservice Acquires 11 Kentucky Fried Chicken Restaurants

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Value Foodservice LLC (“VFS”) has acquired an additional 11 Kentucky Fried Chicken (“KFC”) restaurants, bringing its total KFC restaurant count to 59 locations across the U.S. These new KFC restaurants are in Kentucky and Tennessee, mostly located in the greater Nashville area. VFS is led by quick-service restaurant veteran Jon Blob, with financial backing from BlackBern Partners LLC.VFS CEO, Jon Blob, commented, “We are excited to continue to grow our KFC restaurant footprint with this transaction, which is our third KFC acquisition of the year. The area around Nashville is experiencing strong economic tailwinds, and we are excited to grow our presence in this region in the future. This investment in growth is a testament to our conviction in the KFC brand and our commitment to delivering best-in-class experiences for our team members and customers. We will also be able to deepen the investment in our team, facilities and infrastructure to continue offering exciting opportunities for professional growth at VFS. Most importantly, we look forward to continuing the multi-generational legacy from the prior owners and welcoming our new team members and customers into the VFS family.”Jason Young, Partner at BlackBern added, “The VFS team has done a great job building the business, while smartly navigating the dynamic QSR environment the last several years. We are excited to enter a new geography and continuing to support the growth of VFS as we scale the business.”About VFS:Value Foodservice LLC, formed in 2021, owns, operates and acquire stores in the franchise restaurant industry. VFS currently owns 59 Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants, spanning the Northeast, Southeast and the broader Nashville area. VFS plans to own and operate several hundred restaurants over time.About BlackBern Partners:BlackBern Partners LLC is an NYC based private equity firm that invests in mature operating companies, partnering with management teams that have a proven track record of success and providing capital to realize organic growth and acquisition opportunities. https://blackbernpartners.com/

