Inca Trek Company: the first U.S.-owned company to provide guided tours on the Inca trail

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jared Snow is on a mission to be the top choice for U.S. travelers on the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu . He is the founder of Inca Trek Company and is growing the business in the Master of Business Creation (MBC) program at the University of Utah’s David Eccles School.Snow has generated over $1 million in revenue operating tours in Peru over the past 14 years. Last year, Snow’s Peruvian tour operator company was approved by the Peruvian government to become the first U.S.-owned company to provide guided tours on the Inca trail. It took having Peruvian-born connections, writing a 160-page thesis, and four years of time and investment to make his dream come true.“My favorite tour experience in Peru has always been the Inca Trail,” Snow said. “That gave me the dream of one day being able to operate the trail with my direct employees.”Snow believes he was given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build the business of his dreams — to ensure his success, he enrolled in the MBC program. “The MBC is incredible; it’s rigorous, but I feel surrounded by not only world-class mentors and professors but also world-class co-founders,” Snow said.Now, after getting the Peruvian government’s approval and with support from the MBC, Snow has dedicated his time to creating a safe and efficient way for tourists to hike to Machu Picchu. Inca Trek Company has a team of top-of-the-line guides, authentic Peruvian chefs, and porters who help transport travelers’ belongings.“Over 3 million people visit Machu Picchu per year, and only 200 people per day are permitted on the Inca Trail before it’s sold out,” Snow said. He strives to provide an authentic, memorable experience while truly enjoying Peruvian nature and culture.While it is possible to visit the ruins by train, the hike is an experience that takes four days on foot and passes through half a dozen archaeological sites. “I want to operate the trail the way it was meant to be operated. It has always been a spiritual trail. Originally, it was only for Incan royalty,” Snow said.Now, the trek to Machu Picchu is for everyone. “Some of my happiest clients are people trying to get over something difficult in their life or embarking on their new adventure,” Snow said. “At the end of that little journey, you’re in a wonderful new world; all of a sudden, there is Machu Picchu.”“I feel like everyone in the world needs to go to Peru and visit Machu Picchu,” he said. “It is my goal to get everyone down there. It is a life-changing trip.”Snow expects to graduate from the MBC program in the spring of 2025. Reflecting on the experience, Snow said, “I’ve never been surrounded by such an impressive group of people. I think I can speak for the founders— it is making all of us level up. When you go into this program, you have no choice but to level up or be left behind. I couldn’t say enough good things about it.”He added, “The MBC has already revolutionized my approach to business. I’m much more organized, methodical, and strategic about business decisions. It gives you real tools to make your business better and pushes you to take action.”The future of Inca Trek Company is to leave Peru a better place than when they arrived and to share the beauty of the country.Learn more about Inca Trek Company at incatrek.com.

