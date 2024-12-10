Attorney General Ford Issues 2024 Statewide Use of Force Report

Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced the release of the 2024 annual report on statewide use of force data. In 2021, the Nevada Legislature passed Senate Bill 212, which provided a mandate for the Nevada Attorney General’s Office to review use of force data collected by the Nevada Department of Public Safety’s Central Repository for Nevada Records of Criminal History (Central Repository) and prepare an annual report with our findings and recommendations.



“These reports are extremely helpful tools for ensuring trust between our communities and law enforcement agencies,” said AG Ford. “Transparency is key to public trust, and public trust is key to a just and equitable legal system. I want to thank the members of my office who worked diligently to prepare this report.”

The development of the 2024 report was spearheaded by Second Assistant Attorney General Christine Jones Brady. Overall key findings in the report show that incidents of reportable use of force have not increased in Nevada. However, there are existing research and training opportunities to further reduce officer use of force. The release of the annual reports began in 2023.



In addition to notable observations and recommendations, the report contains information on the number of use of force complaints reported; number of incidents; types of force used; recorded injuries; circumstances around the use of force; and key demographic information for both officers and subjects from statistical data submitted by 56 law enforcement agencies throughout the state.



The report is based on publicly available data supplied by the Central Repository. Read the 2024 Statewide Data on Reportable Use of Force Report.