Fenix Lighting Unveils TK30R White Laser Flashlight for Unmatched Long-Distance Illumination

The Fenix TK30R features advanced white laser technology with exceptional beam distance and precision, ideal for tactical professionals and outdoor enthusiasts.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fenix Lighting is pleased to introduce the TK30R White Laser Flashlight, representing a significant step forward in long-range lighting technology for tactical use. Powered by cutting-edge white laser technology, this flashlight boasts a beam distance of up to 4921 feet (1500 meters), making it perfect for tactical use or tradesmen requiring an exceptionally long-range beam.

The TK30R flashlight’s white laser delivers an incredibly compact and intense focus beam, designed for applications where detecting or specifying objects from nearly a mile away is critical. A tactical tail switch provides quick on/off functionality, while the rotary mode switch allows effortless selection between two brightness levels: High for maximum distance and Low for close-quarter operations.

The TK30R is powered by a 21700 rechargeable Li-ion battery, offering up to 8 hours and 50 minutes of runtime. This means it’s ready for extended use in the field without worrying about a battery drain. Built with A6061-T6 aluminum and a hard-anodized finish, the flashlight is tough enough to withstand harsh outdoor environments, offering durability and resilience when it’s needed most.

The Fenix TK30R White Laser Flashlight sets a new benchmark for professionals and users demanding long-range illumination in challenging environments. Its impressive beam distance, robust design, and advanced functionality make it a standout addition to the tactical flashlight market.

