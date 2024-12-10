Fenix Lighting Unveils TK30R White Laser Flashlight for Unmatched Long-Distance Illumination

Fenix TK30R White Laser Flashlight Fenix TK30R White Laser Beam TK30R Close Up

The Fenix TK30R features advanced white laser technology with exceptional beam distance and precision, ideal for tactical professionals and outdoor enthusiasts.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fenix Lighting is pleased to introduce the TK30R White Laser Flashlight, representing a significant step forward in long-range lighting technology for tactical use. Powered by cutting-edge white laser technology, this flashlight boasts a beam distance of up to 4921 feet (1500 meters), making it perfect for tactical use or tradesmen requiring an exceptionally long-range beam.The TK30R flashlight’s white laser delivers an incredibly compact and intense focus beam, designed for applications where detecting or specifying objects from nearly a mile away is critical. A tactical tail switch provides quick on/off functionality, while the rotary mode switch allows effortless selection between two brightness levels: High for maximum distance and Low for close-quarter operations.The TK30R is powered by a 21700 rechargeable Li-ion battery, offering up to 8 hours and 50 minutes of runtime. This means it’s ready for extended use in the field without worrying about a battery drain. Built with A6061-T6 aluminum and a hard-anodized finish, the flashlight is tough enough to withstand harsh outdoor environments, offering durability and resilience when it’s needed most.The Fenix TK30R White Laser Flashlight sets a new benchmark for professionals and users demanding long-range illumination in challenging environments. Its impressive beam distance, robust design, and advanced functionality make it a standout addition to the tactical flashlight market

Fenix TK30R: The Ultimate White Laser Flashlight

