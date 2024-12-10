COP29 Reflections

As we reflect on the outcomes of COP29, the most recent UN Climate Change Conference, we are struck by the stark contrast between the urgency of the climate crisis and the lack of decisive action by world leaders. COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, fell short in many ways—chief among them, its failure to mobilize adequate climate finance and renew the call to transition away from fossil fuels.

The last-minute $300 billion climate finance deal secured at COP29 falls far short of meeting the urgency of the moment, especially when experts and economists recommend mobilizing $1 trillion per year for developing countries by 2030. That seems like a tall order, but, ironically, $1 trillion in finance does exist—it’s roughly the amount being spent annually on subsidies for the fossil fuel industry. The deal forged in Baku is riddled with loopholes, devoid of real commitment to grants-based finance and inadequate for implementing the ambitious national climate plans required to limit warming to 1.5°C. The continued expansion of fossil fuels and the insufficient financial commitments for climate adaptation and mitigation are particularly harmful to the ocean. The impacts of climate change—warming, acidifying and rising seas—are already devastating marine ecosystems and threatening billions of livelihoods.

To avoid the worst impacts of climate change, efforts to decarbonize the energy sector must accelerate through innovative and scalable solutions. Together with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Ocean Conservancy co-hosted an official side event at COP29 where we launched a guidance tool designed to integrate responsible offshore wind energy into Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). NDCs, the commitments made by countries under the Paris Agreement, are crucial for driving efforts and increasing climate ambition and climate finance worldwide.

This tool is designed to help decision-makers set specific wind targets for responsible offshore wind projects, develop supportive policies, secure financial resources and integrate this work into their climate action plans. Produced by Ocean Conservancy and the Global Offshore Wind Alliance (GOWA), the NDC Guidance Tool is part of a broader series aimed at advancing the inclusion of ocean-based climate solutions in NDCs and generating financial and policy support for their implementation.

Regrettably, the COP29 Presidency did not prioritize ocean or nature-related topics. Nevertheless, the ocean community remains mobilized. Despite the absence of a decision text advancing the ocean-climate nexus, the Friends of the Ocean and Climate network released a powerful joint statement at the closing plenary. Representing 72 countries and the African Group of Negotiators, the statement reaffirmed their commitment to sustainable ocean-based climate solutions and the urgent need for climate finance to implement them. Ocean Conservancy, as Secretariat for this network, is proud to support these ocean-climate champions. Their leadership is critical as we strive to fully integrate the ocean into discussions on climate finance, NDCs and National Adaptation Plans.

COP29 took place under challenging international circumstances that undermined multilateralism and set a difficult tone for negotiations. Yet, several countries reaffirmed their commitment to collective action—a sentiment echoed in the G20 Leaders’ Declaration released during the conference. Climate disinformation was a significant factor, prompting UN Secretary-General António Guterres to highlight the dangers of “coordinated disinformation campaigns impeding global progress on climate change.” Brazil, the UN and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) launched the “Global Initiative for Information Integrity on Climate Change” at the G20 Summit, marking a crucial step in combating climate misinformation.

Looking ahead to COP30 in Belém, Brazil, the window of opportunity to prevent irreversible damage to our ocean and coastal communities is rapidly closing. The road to COP30 must be paved with ambition. The upcoming UN Ocean Conference in Nice, France, in 2025 offers a unique opportunity to connect the dots between COP29 and COP30, building momentum for meaningful ocean action. The recent declaration by President Macron of France and President Lula of Brazil to prioritize ocean protection in their climate and biodiversity commitments brings hope that COP30 can be a turning point for ocean-climate solutions.

On a personal note, COP29’s shortcomings weigh heavily on us as both climate advocates and parents. The IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report is unequivocal: human influence has warmed the planet, and our ocean—the lifeblood of our climate system—is bearing the brunt. COP29’s failure to deliver meaningful progress feels like a betrayal of future generations. Yet, failure is not an option. We must demand more. Parties must submit NDCs aligned with the 1.5°C target and embrace the clean energy transition. Climate finance must be concessional, grants-based, accessible and reliable. The science is clear, and the stakes could not be higher. We left Baku feeling disheartened but not defeated. The fight continues—for the ocean, for our planet and for our children.