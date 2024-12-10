Dr. Ruben Dagda of the University of Reno Nevada Selected for ASCEND2.0 Program to Advance Parkinson’s Disease Research

Dr. Ruben Dagda - Ascend2.0 Cohort Participant UNR Logo CNS Curative Logo

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Ruben Dagda, an Associate Professor of Pharmacology at the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR), has been chosen to participate in the highly selective I-RED, ASCEND2.0 2024-2025 cohort. Funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) project, the ASCEND2.0 program is designed to accelerate the commercialization of biomedical innovations and equip researchers with entrepreneurial skills to bring groundbreaking lab discoveries to market through the I-RED West Program.With a career rooted in academic excellence and innovation, Dr. Dagda’s research focuses on neurodegeneration and energy metabolism in the brain. Holding a bachelor’s degree in microbiology and a master’s in biology from the University of Texas at El Paso, as well as a Ph.D. in Pharmacology from the University of Iowa, Dr. Dagda completed a postdoctoral fellowship in neurodegeneration at the University of Pittsburgh. At UNR, he leads three translational research projects investigating neuronal survival, brain connectivity, and plasticity, as well as energy metabolism, with a focus on developing new therapeutic solutions for Parkinson’s disease.Pioneering New Parkinson’s Disease TherapiesParkinson’s disease affects over 1% of the global population and is characterized by the progressive loss of dopamine-producing neurons, leading to debilitating motor and non-motor symptoms. Despite advancements, there is no cure for the disease, and current treatments primarily manage symptoms, leaving patients with declining quality of life as the disease progresses.Driven by a mission to reverse disease progression and motivated to address this critical gap, Dr. Dagda co-founded CNS Curative Technologies in 2019 alongside CEO Raul Dagda. The company developed an innovative formulation of two biological agents that activate brain-protective pathways, showing promising results in reversing neurodegeneration in animal models of Parkinson’s disease (PMC9820624/). This breakthrough technology, paired with a proprietary intranasal delivery device, provides targeted, efficient, non-invasive and patient-friendly treatment by delivering the formulation directly to the brain, treating both motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.CNS Curative Technologies has already made significant strides, including securing a U.S. patent for the formulation in 2023 (US11612583B2), supported by ASCEND1.0 program funding. NSF-funded patient research conducted with over 50 individuals living with Parkinson’s disease further validated the demand for this therapy, with participants expressing enthusiasm for an intranasal solution that addresses cognitive decline and fatigue alongside motor symptoms.ASCEND2.0: The Next Phase of InnovationThrough the ASCEND2.0 program, Dr. Dagda and his team aim to refine their formulation to maximize safety and biological efficacy. Leveraging advanced AI tools, the team will identify enhancements to improve active ingredient concentration and overall therapeutic potency. This work will align with FDA requirements for an Investigational New Drug (IND) application, laying the foundation for clinical trials.In addition to technical advancements, ASCEND2.0 will provide Dr. Dagda with comprehensive entrepreneurial training, strengthening his ability to pitch innovations to investors, negotiate partnerships, and secure venture capital for co-developing pharmaceuticals with biotech companies. The program will also prepare CNS Curative Technologies to pursue additional funding through mechanisms such as the Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program.Broader Impact on Parkinson’s Disease TreatmentThe ultimate goal of Dr. Dagda’s research is to revolutionize care for Parkinson’s patients by delivering a therapy that is not only effective but also affordable and accessible. By addressing both motor and non-motor symptoms, the team’s innovative approach holds the promise of restoring hope, renewing independence, and enhancing the lives of millions around the world, redefining what is possible for patients and their families.For more information about Dr. Ruben Dagda’s research or CNS Curative Technologies, please contact:Ruben Dagdardagda@med.unr.edu775-784-4121About the ASCEND2.0 ProgramASCEND2.0,(the grant 5UT2GM148080), funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is an initiative designed to accelerate the commercialization of biomedical innovations by equipping researchers with entrepreneurial skills and strategies for bringing their discoveries to market. The primary goal of this award and the IDeA Regional Entrepreneurship Development (I-RED) program is to support small business concerns in IDeA regions to develop educational products that promote entrepreneurship in underserved states through local academic institutions. Educational efforts utilizing these products are expected to build biomedical researchers' and students' entrepreneurial skills that are crucially needed to translate scientific discoveries and innovative technologies into commercial products to the benefit of the public and the patient. I-RED was designed by NIGMS for IDeA states.The IDeA program focuses on building research capacity in states with historically low levels of NIH funding. It supports advancements in basic, clinical, and translational research, alongside faculty development and infrastructure enhancements. By strengthening institutional capabilities in biomedical research, ASCEND2.0 enhances the competitiveness of investigators in securing research funding while enabling clinical and translational research to address the needs of medically underserved communities.IDeA-Eligible StatesThe program is open to institutions in the following states and territories: Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine,Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming, and Puerto Rico.ASCEND2.0 plays a pivotal role in empowering biomedical researchers to transform their innovations into impactful healthcare solutions, fostering excellence in underserved regions.About CNS Curative Technologies:CNS Curative Technologies, a spin-off from UNR, is committed to developing transformative therapies for Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company also offers nutraceutical formulations to promote brain health and maintains long-standing partnerships with Parkinson’s support groups in Nevada and California to advance education and patient advocacy.*Disclaimer: Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number UT2GM148080. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

