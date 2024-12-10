USDA Announces Availability of $1.13 Billion for Local Food Programs

Funding will support states, territories, and Tribes in purchasing and distributing wholesome, locally produced food for food banks, schools, and child care facilities

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2024 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced a $1.13 billion investment to support local and regional food systems, building upon the Department’s previous investments in the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement (LFPA) and Local Food for Schools (LFS) programs.

This round of funding, announced on October 1, will allow states, territories, and federally recognized Tribes to purchase wholesome, locally produced foods for distribution within their communities to emergency food providers, schools, and child care centers. Those interested in applying for this round of LFS, which now includes funding for child care centers, can visit the LFS website. Those wishing to participate in this round of LFPA can visit the LFPA website. Producers wishing to receive information about becoming a vendor for LFPA or for LFS should contact their respective state, territory, or Tribal purchasing authorities.

“These programs expand on the prior achievements of USDA’s LFPA and LFS programs and carry them into 2025, assuring local farmers, families, and communities that they will continue to get the help they need,” said USDA Under Secretary Jenny Lester Moffitt. “The programs reaffirm our commitment to bolstering local economies, ensuring food security, and fostering resilient agricultural communities nationwide.”

“USDA believes that a healthier future for our country starts with our children,” said Cindy Long, USDA’s Deputy Under Secretary for Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services. “We are excited to build on these successful collaborations that connect schools and emergency food organizations with nutritious food from local farmers and producers by expanding the model to child care facilities for the first time. Families can feel good knowing their kids are eating food that was grown right in their own community.”

USDA will allocate up to $471.5 million for states and territories to purchase local, unprocessed, or minimally processed domestic foods for use by schools participating in the National School Lunch and/or School Breakfast Programs, and up to $188.6 million for use in child care facilities participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Additionally, USDA will allocate up to $471.5 million for states, territories, and Tribal governments to use in local feeding programs, including food banks, schools and other organizations that reach underserved communities. Of that, $100 million will go to Tribal governments.

Conceived in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the LFPA, LFPA Plus, and LFS programs have invested over $1 billion into local food purchases to date. Through the LFPA programs, USDA has provided $900 million in funding to 50 states, the District of Columbia, four territories, and 84 Tribal governments, sourcing foods from over 8,000 local producers, with more than 5,000 identified as underserved. This wholesome food has gone to 7,900 food banks, food pantries, and communities across America. Additionally, LFS has awarded up to $200 million for states and territories to purchase domestic, local foods for use in their National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs. These collaborations between the states, school systems, and local producers have established many new supply-chain partnerships, and enabled states to re-envision the school meal and what it can do for both students and local, small, and underserved farmers. Together, the LFPA and LFS programs have strengthened food systems, expanded local and regional markets, and are helping to build a fair, competitive, and resilient food supply chain.

Today’s notice of funding will continue this vital work and provide an additional $1.13 billion to support local agriculture, schools, and feeding programs.

