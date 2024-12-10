Preparedness Gifts for Kids and Pets: Fun and Practical Ideas

Preparedness Gifts for Kids

Kids can play an active role in emergency preparedness when it’s approached in an engaging way. Here are a few ideas to inspire:

Personalized Emergency Backpacks

Fill a small backpack with age-appropriate essentials, such as:

A flashlight with extra batteries

A whistle

Non-perishable snacks

A comfort item like a stuffed animal or a favorite toy

Glow sticks and headlamps are not only practical tools for kids during power outages or camping trips but also add an element of fun to exploring in the dark. Pair these with engaging activity books and games that teach preparedness, like “Prepare with Pedro” or “The Big Storm,” which introduce emergency scenarios in a way kids can understand and enjoy. There are more tips for Making Preparedness Fun on the OEM Newsroom Blog. To round out their preparedness kit, include a durable, spill-proof water bottle to ensure they stay hydrated during any adventure.

Preparedness Gifts for Pets

Our pets rely on us for their safety and well-being, especially during emergencies. Consider these thoughtful gift ideas for your furry family members:

Pet Emergency Kits

Create or purchase a kit that includes:

Pet food and water

A collapsible bowl

A leash, collar, or harness

Comfort items like a blanket or toy

Copies of vaccination records

A sturdy pet carrier or crate is essential for ensuring your pet has a safe way to travel during an evacuation, providing them with comfort and security. Reflective gear, such as collars, leashes, or vests, enhances visibility during nighttime walks or emergencies, making it easier to keep track of your furry friend. Additionally, a microchip or updated ID tags are invaluable for helping reunite you with your pet if they become separated. To reduce stress in uncertain situations, interactive toys can keep pets calm, entertained, and distracted from potentially overwhelming environments.

Make It Special

To make these gifts extra meaningful, add a personal touch. A handwritten note explaining the importance of preparedness or a family activity like creating emergency plans together can make the gift even more special.

This holiday season, give kids and pets the gift of safety, preparedness, and peace of mind. It’s a fun and thoughtful way to show how much you care!

