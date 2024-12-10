Give the Gift of Preparedness this Holiday Season

As the holiday season approaches, finding the perfect gift for your loved ones can be a challenge. This year, why not give a gift that truly makes a difference? The gift of preparedness is thoughtful, and practical, and can help ensure the safety and well-being of your family and friends. Here are some ideas to inspire you.

Emergency Kit Supplies

A well-stocked emergency kit is a valuable gift that can provide peace of mind. Include essentials like water, non-perishable food, a flashlight, batteries, a first-aid kit, and personal hygiene items. Tailor the kit to specific needs, such as car emergency kits, pet emergency kits, or workplace preparedness kits.

Learn more about emergency kits: OEM has a step-by-step toolkit that explains how to Be2Weeks Ready and what to put in your kit.

For a home kit:

For a car kit:

Jumper cables

Ice scraper and snow brush

Emergency foldable shovel

Kitty litter or sand

First-Aid Kit

Flares, LED flashers, or reflective triangles to signal for help and increase your visibility.

Tire repair kit and air compressor

Rain poncho

Multi-purpose utility knife

Whistle

For both home and car kits:

Flashlights with extra batteries

Warm clothes and emergency blankets.

First-Aid Kits

A hand-crank/rechargeable emergency radio that receives signals from AM/FM/SW/NOAA and can act as a cell phone charger

Basic toolkit that includes screwdrivers, pliers, and an adjustable wrench for minor repairs.

Multi-purpose utility knife

Duct tape

Meals ready to eat and water

Paper maps of the area in case GPS is unavailable

A small, car-appropriate or under-counter fire extinguisher

Personal hygiene items like tissues, hand sanitizer, and moist towelettes

Tarps

Paracord, which is a strong, versatile cord for various uses like shelter building and repairs.

Create a Basic Go-bag and Give It as a Gift

Get a backpack and fill it with the essentials for any go bag:

A bottle of water

A couple non-perishable food items to last each person for at least three days.

A manual can opener

A first-aid kit

A hand-cranked/rechargeable weather radio that can double as a cell phone charger. Make sure it receives signals from AM/FM/SW and NOAA.

Extra batteries of all types

A whistle

An N95 mask

Wrench or pliers: To turn off utilities if necessary.

Paper map of the area they live

Multi-purpose tool

Personal hygiene items (soap, hand sanitizer, feminine hygiene products, and disinfecting wipes, garbage back and plastic ties)

A waterproof binder to store their important documents with a list of the documents they should put in it.

Some cash in small denominations stored in a waterproof container

An emergency mylar blanket

Extra clothing

A pair of sturdy shoes

A hat for sun and one for snow

Protective gloves

A blank emergency contact card they can fill out with family and emergency services numbers. Or print out Unit 2 or the Be2WeeksReady toolkit and tuck it inside.

Additional Gadgets for Safety

Portable Satellite Wi-Fi Router

Portable cell phone chargers or solar-powered chargers

An emergency weather radio that receives signals from AM/FM/SW and NOAA are available for under $40. These compact devices often come with built-in solar panels, can run on backup batteries, or hand-cranking and serve multiple functions as a flashlight and power bank for your cell phone.

Hand-cranked or solar-powered flashlights, many of which can also charge your phone or other devices.

A large back-up power bank that holds enough energy to power numerous devices or can power your refrigerator or durable medical equipment for a number of hours.

Solar panels that can hook up to a large power bank.

A generator

A satellite messenger

Fire starter kit

Portable water filter straws or purification tablets to make water safe to drink.

Headlamps

Waterproof containers for storing important documents and valuables

Compact portable stove for cooking food and boiling water

Compass

Personal location beacon

Preparedness Courses and Workshops

Home Safety Upgrades

Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors : These devices are crucial for early warning in case of fire or gas leaks. Consider gifting smart detectors that can be monitored remotely.

: These devices are crucial for early warning in case of fire or gas leaks. Consider gifting smart detectors that can be monitored remotely. Fire extinguishers : A fire extinguisher can make a critical difference in an emergency. Make sure to choose one appropriate for home use.

: A fire extinguisher can make a critical difference in an emergency. Make sure to choose one appropriate for home use. Pay to have a home weatherized and prepared for winter.

Personalized Preparedness Plans

Books and Resources

Preparedness books : Choose from a variety of books on emergency preparedness, survival skills, and disaster response.

: Choose from a variety of books on emergency preparedness, survival skills, and disaster response. Resource guides: Compile a guide with local emergency contacts, evacuation routes, and community resources. There is a free resource guide on OEM’s Be2Weeks Ready website that can easily be printed out.

Community Involvement Gifts

Giving the gift of preparedness is not only practical but also shows that you care about the safety and well-being of your loved ones. By choosing thoughtful gifts that help them be ready for any situation, you can provide peace of mind and make a lasting impact. This holiday season, consider giving gifts that keep on giving—the gift of preparedness.

More Resources: