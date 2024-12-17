Dusty Cars Announces New Post on Finding Valuation for a 1970's Porsche 911 and Other Classic Porsches

Dusty Cars is proud to announce a new blog post to help car owners seeking to sell a 1970 Porsche 911s content concerning the valuation and appraisal.

There are moments when we give a valuation on, for example, a 1973 Porsche 911, and the car owner is pleasantly surprised.” — Douglas Berry

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dusty Cars, a best-in-class classic car buyer and appraisal service, is proud to announce a new post on the importance of finding a fair valuation of classic Porsche 911s from the 1970s. Valuing classic Porsche 911s from the 1970s is difficult, however, as these cars vary vastly in quality and demand."There are moments when we give a valuation on, for example, a 1973 Porsche 911 , and the car owner is pleasantly surprised. They didn't realize the value went up since their last valuation," stated Douglas Berry, the visionary founder of Dusty Cars. “At other times, the valuation comes in very low due to severe car damage. Regardless, we recommend making sure that the valuation is current and professionally done before selling a classic car."Owners of a classic Porsche or other classic luxury sportscars can review the new blog post by Dusty Cars at https://dustycars.com/news/if-your-1970s-porsche-was-last-appraised-in-the-good-old-days-its-time-for-an-update/ . The information highlights the importance of receiving a fast and fair appraisal or valuation for a Porsche 911 or other classic German automobile. If a classic car owner is ready to sell a vehicle, the update-to-date appraisal could become a cash offer on the spot. Porsche 911s from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s are in high demand, depending on the quality of the vehicle.The Dusty Cars staff travels throughout the United States to provide a professional assessment of a classic automobile. The team is interested in evaluating and making cash offers on various makes and models of the Porsche brand, including for example the 1970s Porsche 911S Targa, the 1970s Porsche 911T Coupe, the Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet, and the 1996 Porsche Turbo Coupe. Owners ready to sell a classic Porsche can review the 1970s Porsche valuation page at https://dustycars.com/makes/porsche/porsche-911-1970/ A 1970s PORSCHE 911 APPRAISAL CAN CHANGE OVER TIMEHere is the background on this release. The passage of time can move quickly for both cars and people. Busy family and work schedules can make the days seem to fly by. One may look at the New Year and ask how it came so quickly. Someone ready to sell a classic Porsche may think the last appraisal still holds, even if the car is a 1979 Porsche 911 and the last appraisal was in 2010. Indeed, if someone looks back to realize it's been several years since the previous valuation, it may be time to consider an update. A classic car valuation service can help provide a current Porsche 911 appraisal and see if the price has changed.ABOUT DUSTY CARSDusty Cars ( https://dustycars.com/ ) is California's top classic car buyer. The company buys classic cars offering top prices, free evaluations, and best-in-class cash offers. The company focuses on truly "classic" vehicles such as classic Porsches, classic Jaguars (especially the Jaguar E-series), and classic Mercedes. It buys classic Alfa Romeos, Fords, Chevys, and Toyotas, depending on year and condition. Persons who want to sell a classic car fast and fair are encouraged to visit the website and contact a vintage car specialist for a cash offer.

