Avid Solutions, Inc. Partners with SORBA.ai to Bring Advanced Machine Learning and AI Solutions to Industrial Clients

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avid Solutions , Inc., a leader in industrial automation and process control systems, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with SORBA .ai, a cutting-edge provider of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Through this collaboration, Avid Solutions will market, sell, and support SORBA.ai’s innovative solutions, empowering industrial clients to unlock the full potential of AI-driven operations.This partnership combines Avid Solutions’ extensive expertise in delivering advanced process control and safety systems with SORBA.ai’s industry-leading ML/AI applications. Together, the companies aim to provide unparalleled solutions that drive operational efficiency, predictive insights, and transformative decision-making for businesses across various sectors, including manufacturing, energy, and utilities.“Enhancing Industrial Intelligence”With SORBA.ai’s technology, industrial organizations can implement real-time analytics, predictive maintenance, and self-optimizing processes to improve performance and reduce downtime. By leveraging Avid Solutions’ deep industry knowledge and client relationships, the partnership will deliver seamless deployment and robust support for these advanced capabilities.“We are thrilled to partner with SORBA.ai to bring the next generation of machine learning and artificial intelligence to our clients,” said PC Romano, CEO at Avid Solutions. “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering innovative, impactful solutions that enhance operational excellence and sustainability.”“Transforming Operations Through Collaboration”The partnership underscores SORBA.ai’s focus on extending the reach of their powerful platform to new markets with trusted integrators.“Partnering with Avid Solutions allows us to accelerate the adoption of AI/ML applications in industrial environments,” said Yandy Perez, CEO and Co-Founder, at SORBA.ai. “Their proven expertise in automation and process controls, combined with our advanced technology, creates a unique opportunity to transform the way businesses operate.”About Avid Solutions, Inc.Avid Solutions, Inc. specializes in delivering tailored industrial automation and process control solutions to clients across a range of industries. With a focus on safety, efficiency, and sustainability, Avid Solutions provides cutting-edge technologies and services to help clients achieve operational excellence. For more information, visit www.avidsolutionsinc.com About SORBA.aiSORBA.ai provides industrial AI solutions with a no-code/low-code platform tailored for SMEs. Our technology transforms raw data into actionable insights for predictive maintenance and process optimization, enabling businesses to integrate intelligent automation into existing systems faster than anyone else in the industry.Our mission is to make AI and machine learning simple and accessible, helping businesses become more efficient, reduce energy consumption, minimize waste, predict unplanned downtime, and build a sustainable future. For more information, visit www.sorba.ai

