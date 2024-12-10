Gary S. Williams Joins Board of Directors for the Trenton Simpson Foundation

COLUMBIA , MD, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Williams Asset Management is proud to announce that Gary S. Williams, CFP®, CRPC®, AIF® , founder and president of the Williams Asset Management, has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the Trenton Simpson Foundation . This appointment reflects Gary’s steadfast dedication to giving back to those who have served our country.The Trenton Simpson Foundation is a nonprofit organization devoted to honoring the sacrifice of our nation’s active and retired military service members. The foundation provides support, resources, and life-changing experiences to military families, ensuring they feel valued and supported for their contributions to our country.“I am deeply humbled to join the Board of Directors for the Trenton Simpson Foundation,” said Williams. “Supporting military families is a cause that resonates strongly with me. I am eager to collaborate with this outstanding organization to help deliver the impactful programs and resources these families so richly deserve.”Jeff Ginn, Founder, CEO, and President of Prolanthropy and Foundation Director of The Trenton Simpson Foundation, says, “Gary’s leadership in the community and his ongoing commitment to philanthropic initiatives makes him a valuable addition to the foundation’s board. Through his new role, Gary will help advance the foundation’s mission of making a meaningful difference in the lives of military families.”For nearly three decades, Williams Asset Management has provided fiduciary, fee-only wealth management services to clients in Columbia, Maryland, and surrounding communities. The firm’s culture of service extends beyond financial planning, with a strong emphasis on supporting local and national charitable efforts.About Williams Asset ManagementFounded in 1994, Williams Asset Management is an independent, fiduciary, fee-only wealth management firm based in Columbia, Maryland. The firm provides personalized financial planning and investment management services to individuals, families, and businesses, with a focus on delivering exceptional client experiences.For more information about Williams Asset Management and its services, visit www.WilliamsAssetManagement.com or contact their office at 410-740-0220. Advisory services offered through Commonwealth Financial Network, a Registered Investment Adviser.About The Trenton Simpson FoundationFounded in 2024, The Trenton Simpson Foundation is Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson's personal 501c3 nonprofit charity. The mission of The Trenton Simpson Foundation is to provide support, resources, and life-changing experiences to the families of our nation's active and retired military service members to honor their sacrifice. For more information, visit https://trentonsimpson.org/ or follow Trenton’s Foundation on Instagram, Twitter(X), Facebook, and LinkedIn.

