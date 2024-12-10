Colorado Rockies Baseball Club Teams Up with HIVE Interactive to Lead AI-Driven Innovation

Mitch Mitchem and David Hanscom of HIVE at Coors Field, celebrating the Colorado Rockies' partnership with HIVE Interactive to pioneer AI in sports.

Colorado Rockies partner with HIVE Interactive, a AI and Human Skills augmentation company, to pioneer AI integration in Major League Baseball.

At HIVE, we focus on real, human-centered AI tools training where we guide teams on how to truly control AI in their operations for maximum effectiveness.” — Mitch Mitchem

DENVER , CO, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Colorado Rockies have partnered with HIVE Interactive in an exciting initiative to bring advanced AI tools and hands-on training directly into their organization. This collaboration places the Rockies at the forefront of innovation within Major League Baseball, making them among the first MLB teams to fully embrace AI.“We’re thrilled to work alongside HIVE Interactive to adopt an AI-enhanced approach that resonates with our vision,” said Greg Feasel, President of the Colorado Rockies. “This partnership is about more than technology—it’s about equipping our organization with meaningful tools that support our commitment to future innovation and long-term growth.”HIVE Interactive, a leader in augmenting human skills with AI tools technology, will guide the Rockies’ team to not just understand AI tools, but how to best integrate them into their workflow. HIVE’s proven approach has helped organizations across industries see significant improvements in efficiency, adaptability, and overall performance.“At HIVE, we focus on real, human-centered AI tools training where we guide teams on how to truly control AI in their operations for maximum effectiveness. Our goal is to empower organizations like the Rockies to lead confidently in today’s tech-driven world,” said Mitch Mitchem , CEO of Colorado-based HIVE Interactive. “The Rockies are setting a powerful example of what it means to be both innovative and committed to excellence. We’re proud to support this movement that’s changing the landscape of sports, bringing human expertise and AI into seamless collaboration.”For organizations ready to innovate like the Rockies, HIVE Interactive offers tailored AI integration to help teams achieve their potential.Together, HIVE Interactive and the Colorado Rockies are exploring the future of sports, where human insight and AI capabilities work hand-in-hand to redefine what’s possible in the game.About HIVE InteractiveHIVE Interactive is a Colorado-based leader in AI training and integration, dedicated to empowering organizations by bridging the gap between human expertise and artificial intelligence. We combine advanced AI training, human skills development, and custom consulting to help individuals and teams thrive in the age of AI. Our human-centered solutions enable businesses to leverage powerful tools like ChatGPT, Beautiful.ai, Grok, Claude, and more, seamlessly integrating them into their operations to maximize efficiency and drive adaptability. Through initiatives like our annual HIVE Conference and tailored consulting projects, we ensure organizations are not only well-equipped to use AI but also excel at the human elements that matter most. At HIVE, we believe in creating a future where human intelligence and technology work in perfect harmony, empowering people to master AI and drive their success forward. Learn more at: AHumanHive.com

