Calgary Company Provides Free Heaters to Customers While They Wait for Emergency Furnace Repair

AAA Heating and Plumbing offers free heaters during emergency furnace repairs, ensuring Calgary homes stay warm and safe this winter amid freezing temperatures.

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As extreme freezing temperatures loom this winter due to the anticipated El Niño weather pattern, AAA Heating and Plumbing is stepping up to support Calgary residents in staying warm and safe during emergency furnace repairs. The company now offers free portable heaters to customers waiting for repairs, ensuring no home is left out in the cold during urgent situations.With over 30 years of experience in the HVAC and plumbing industry, AAA Heating and Plumbing is known for delivering exceptional customer service and peace of mind. The launch of this new service further underscores their commitment to providing fast, reliable solutions for furnace repair in Calgary “This winter is forecasted to be one of the coldest on record,” says Dean Fleming, spokesperson for AAA Heating and Plumbing. “Our free heater initiative ensures our customers are comfortable and safe, even during furnace emergencies. It’s one less thing to worry about while our certified technicians work to diagnose and resolve the problem.”Addressing Emergency Plumbing in CalgaryThe upcoming harsh weather conditions not only heighten the risk of furnace breakdowns but also increase the likelihood of plumbing emergencies such as burst pipes or frozen water lines. AAA Heating and Plumbing’s expanded winter services, including 24/7 emergency plumbing, are designed to minimize these risks.“Whether it’s a furnace issue or an urgent plumbing problem, freezing temperatures can quickly turn a minor inconvenience into a major crisis,” says Dean. “Our team is ready around the clock to ensure Calgary homes are prepared for anything.”Why Choose AAA Heating and Plumbing?Free Portable Heaters: Provided during furnace repairs to keep your home warm.Furnace Repair in Calgary and Furnace Installation Services : Available 24/7 to address urgent needs.Decades of Expertise: Trusted by Calgary residents for over 30 years.Customer-Focused Solutions: Ensuring quality repairs and preventative care for long-term peace of mind.As temperatures drop, AAA Heating and Plumbing encourages homeowners to schedule a system checkup and prepare for potential weather-related issues. Should an emergency arise, their team is equipped to provide swift assistance, backed by a promise of safety and comfort.For immediate assistance with furnace repair or emergency plumbing needs, contact AAA Heating and Plumbing at 403-474-5443 or email info@aaaheatingandplumbing.ca.About AAA Heating and PlumbingAAA Heating and Plumbing has been a trusted name in Calgary’s HVAC and plumbing services for over five decades. Specializing in furnace repairs, hot water tank installations, and 24/7 emergency services, the company is dedicated to delivering top-quality solutions and exceptional customer care.Stay Warm. Stay Safe. Call AAA Heating and Plumbing Today!For media inquiries, please contact:Dean FlemingPhone: 403-474-5443Email: info@aaaheatingandplumbing.ca

