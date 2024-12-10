Thomas House Family Shelter Celebrates Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Unveiling of Renovated Units

Thomas House Family Shelter proudly received a Certificate of Recognition during our ribbon-cutting ceremony. A look inside one of our beautifully renovated living rooms, offering families a safe and welcoming space to call home. A glimpse of one of our renovated bedrooms featuring a bunk bed and a twin bed, designed to provide families with a cozy and functional space to rest and recharge.

GARDEN GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas House Family Shelter proudly hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the renovation of two-family units, marking an exciting milestone in our ongoing mission to empower families to remain together and achieve independence.

The event brought together community leaders and supporters, including Cindy Tran, Mayor Pro Tem Garden Grove, who presented a certificate of recognition, Patrick Powers, Edie Denning, Andrea Perez and Garden Grove City Manager, Lisa Kim, all of whom shared their support for this impactful project.

These renovated units, number 5 and 6 out of the 8 units committed to by our partners, reflect the hard work and dedication of the National Association of Women in Construction, Mammoth Electric, Professional Diversified Flooring, Walter’s Wholesale Electric Company, Cantoni Plumbing Inc., WL Butler, and Elljay Acoustics. Their continued efforts have been instrumental in providing safe, comfortable housing for families in need.

Reflecting on the importance of this work, Patrick Powers shared, “We support Thomas House because they do more than provide a band-aid to the people they serve; they diagnose the problem and then give them the help they need to cure the problems that created the family’s homelessness.”

The project was made possible thanks to generous grantors, including the Del E. Webb Foundation, Garden Grove Strawberry Festival, Decorative Art Society, and Warren P. Powers Charitable Foundation. Speaking on behalf of the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival, Andrea Perez said, “Since 1958, the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association Board of Directors has been dedicated to supporting community organizations that offer beneficial support services to our community. We are pleased to support the Thomas House Family Shelter and the families it assists.”

“As we open the doors to these two beautifully renovated units, we’re not just providing shelter—we’re offering a chance for families to thrive,” says Shakoya Green Long, Chief Executive Officer of Thomas House Family Shelter. “This is the kind of progress that changes lives and strengthens our community. "

As Thomas House Family Shelter continues its mission, we remain dedicated to fostering new beginnings and building pathways to independence for families facing homelessness.

About Thomas House Family Shelter:

For over 38 years, Thomas House Family Shelter has served the community by providing a safe, supportive environment & the resources necessary for unhoused and at-risk families with children to remain together while empowering them to become independent and self-sufficient. With a remarkable success rate of 90% in helping graduating families secure permanent housing, Thomas House Family Shelter consistently demonstrates its impactful presence. Collaborating with over 100 local community partners and supported by a dedicated team of over 400 volunteers annually, we continue to strengthen our mission and make a lasting difference in the lives of those we serve.

