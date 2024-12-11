PayCompass Appoints Rod Katzfey as Chief Strategy Officer

Rod Katzfey, Chief Strategy Officer at PayCompass

With 32+ years of expertise, Katzfey will drive strategic growth, innovation, and agent-first initiatives at PayCompass.

Rod’s strong leadership, honesty, and integrity align perfectly with our company values, and we are excited to welcome him to the PayCompass team.” — Justin Volrath

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PayCompass is pleased to announce the appointment of Rod Katzfey as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). With more than 32 years of experience in the payments industry, Katzfey brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership that will drive the company's strategic growth and innovation initiatives.In his new role, Katzfey will oversee the development and execution of high-impact strategies aimed at enhancing sales, streamlining operations, and providing agents and partners with the tools needed to succeed. Reporting directly to Justin Volrath, Founder and CEO of PayCompass, Katzfey is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing the company’s mission of delivering exceptional service and support to its agents and partners.“PayCompass is experiencing rapid growth, and adding Rod’s extensive industry expertise and banking and payments experience is crucial to our long-term strategy,” said Volrath. “Rod’s strong leadership, honesty, and integrity align perfectly with our company values, and we are excited to welcome him to the PayCompass team.”Katzfey’s impressive career trajectory includes leadership roles at organizations such as Global Primex, Nuvei, Credorax, Comdata, and Elavon. Starting his career as a commission-only sales representative in 1996, he has consistently demonstrated a commitment to innovation and excellence in the payments industry. In addition to his professional accomplishments, Katzfey serves as President of the Midwest Acquirer's Association (MWAA), where he focuses on educating and inspiring members of the ISO and MSP communities.About PayCompassFounded in 2020 by Justin Volrath, PayCompass was created to redefine the payments industry by prioritizing agents. The company’s #AgentFirst philosophy empowers agents with the tools, support, and resources necessary to achieve success, which in turn benefits merchants.Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, PayCompass is a self-funded, U.S.-based company that processes billions of dollars annually for merchants of all sizes, as well as referral partners, financial institutions, and software developers. With a nationwide network of agents and a dedicated support team, PayCompass delivers cutting-edge payment solutions designed to help businesses thrive.For more information, please visit www.PayCompass.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.