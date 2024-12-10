Chris Vernon Joins Editorial Board of Nature's Scientific Data Journal

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) Senior Data Scientist Chris Vernon has been appointed to the editorial board of Scientific Data, the peer-reviewed, open-access journal published by Nature.

“It is an honor to have this opportunity to contribute back to Scientific Data as an editor. Journals like these provide a forum for researchers to exercise their commitment to robust, well-described data products that serve the scientific community,” said Vernon.

Within Vernon’s career, he has strived to enhance data accessibility and promote collaborative research that explores the dynamics of coevolving human and Earth systems. As of 2024, he has overseen the development of over 30 open-source and publicly available software products and developed strategy for their expansion—namely, interoperability and dissemination. At PNNL, he has been pivotal in developing innovative models and computational tools that empower scientists to better understand complex human and natural system interactions such as in the Integrated Multisector Multiscale Modeling and Global Change Intersectoral Modeling System projects.

Scientific Data focuses on descriptions of datasets and endeavors to advance the sharing and reuse of research data, a mission that aligns closely with Vernon's professional ethos and expertise.

Vernon shared, “I am excited to help scientists deliver quality data products that can help lay a foundation of trust through transparency and rigor as a mechanism to accelerate our understanding of the world in which we live.”

Working alongside other prominent scientists, Vernon will play a crucial role in the peer-review process, ensuring that published datasets are reliable and accessible to researchers worldwide. This also advances Vernon’s goal to connect individuals to opportunities through contribution to the scientific process of iterative learning and improvement.

Vernon's appointment marks another milestone in PNNL’s ongoing efforts to promote open science and data sharing. As he embarks on this new role, the laboratory looks forward to the innovative contributions he will make to the Scientific Data journal and the broader scientific community.

“As a scientist at PNNL, I am a beneficiary of the legacy of the Lab’s innovative spirit and successes in advancing our understanding of the world in which we live. Published research is part of the fabric on which we have woven this legacy and thus is of key importance to future generations who will be in search of their own breakthroughs to benefit humanity,” said Vernon.