Canela Kids and The Toy Museum of NY Launch New Series Just in Time for the Holidays

CanelaTV announced it has partnered with The Toy Museum of NY to create a bilingual educational series to engage Spanish-speaking kids in inventive play.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canela Media, a leading Hispanic-owned technology and innovation driven multicultural media company, announced that Canela Kids has partnered with The Toy Museum of New York to create a bilingual educational series designed to engage Spanish-speaking children and families in inventive play.

The live-action series ‘Queen Marlene’s Toy Museum and Friends’, which includes segments like The Toy Inventors Club: Create Your Own Games, Puzzles, and Toys, invites children from pre-K to 3rd grade to explore Hispanic culture while learning how to use their imagination and create their own games and toys.

Spanish and dual-language versions will begin airing this holiday season, when toys and play are at the forefront of children's minds everywhere.

“We are so thrilled to continue to offer Latino parents new and exciting content in Spanish that serves as a vehicle to preserve their language and culture,” stated Maggie Salas-Amaro, Director of Canela Kids.

Created by Marlene Hochman, Founder and President of The Toy Museum of NY, the series draws on over 25 years of her dedicated work with schoolchildren since the museum’s founding in 1999. Set in an imaginary toy museum castle, each episode presents an educational lesson centered around old, classic, and modern toys. With its lighthearted premise, the show follows the exciting adventures of Queen Marlene and the energetic Castle Guard Edwin as they guide children from the castle to the Toy Inventors Clubhouse, where a lively team of characters leads them through engaging and fun challenges.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Canela Kids to provide an enjoyable and educational experience for their viewers," said Marlene Hochman, President and Founder of The Toy Museum of New York.

Each 13-minute episode and 4-minute clip features activities like creating hidden word games or inventing geometry board games. One episode introduces a red owl character who learns to overcome self-doubt, represented by the 'Naysayer' voice, highlighting themes of creativity and resilience.

The series will be available for free on Canela.TV in Spanish.

In addition to this new series, the Toy Museum offers live and virtual workshops with downloadable educational packets that support both classroom and at-home learning. Accredited institutions can schedule workshops directly through the museum, with resources designed to enhance student engagement.

For more information about The Toy Museum of NY, visit www.toymuseumny.org

For more details on Canela.TV, visit www.canela.tv

About Canela Media: Canela Media is a leading technology driven media company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences starting with its free streaming platform service Canela.TV, enriching the new generation of U.S. Latinos with free access to culturally relevant content both on VOD and Live Channels, which includes a unique blend of programming through Originals, Canela Music, Canela Kids, Canela Deportes, Canela News, and a robust library of Novelas and Classic Mexican Films.

For more information, please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com

