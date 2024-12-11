HEMPE Becomes First and Only CBD Topical Gel NSF Certified For Sport®

HEMPE NSF accreditation HEMPE topical gels HEMPE CEO, Farard Darver

The first and only CBD Topical gel certified for use by Professional, Elite athletes in the world, this accreditation means that our gels can be used by both pro sport athletes and defence personnel ” — Farard Darver, CEO of Healthcare International Research Ltd

WIMBORNE, DORSET, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HEMPE is proud to announce that its Hot and Ice Muscle & Joint Gels have achieved NSF Certified For Sport® status, making them the first and only CBD topical gels certified for use by professional and elite athletes globally. This milestone represents 21 months of rigorous development and testing, marking a breakthrough for the industry and opening doors for HEMPE products in professional sports and defence sectors.

The NSF Certified For Sport® programme, operated by NSF - a global organisation active in 170 countries—ensures that products meet the highest safety standards. This certification provides athletes and defence personnel with the confidence to use HEMPE gels, knowing they comply with stringent testing for banned substances such as THC, a compound often found in trace amounts in CBD products.

HEMPE’s certification underscores its commitment to offering safe, effective, and scientifically-backed alternatives for managing muscle, joint, and skin complaints. Speaking on the achievement, Farard Darver, Founder and CEO of HEMPE, stated:

“Our continuing passion at HEMPE is to provide effective and natural alternatives to chemical-based products for the alleviation of muscle, joint, and skin complaints. Our NSF certification now opens a pathway into many of the sports that are its natural home.”

Unofficially, many athletes had already embraced HEMPE gels for recovery during their off-season, reporting overwhelmingly positive experiences. This inspired the company to pursue NSF certification, which ensures professional athletes can now use the gels without concerns about banned substances. This certification sets HEMPE apart from other CBD products, many of which lack standardisation and remain unsuitable for athletes.

HEMPE’s Hot and Ice Muscle & Joint Gels are also fully compliant with UK and EU regulations, further enhancing their reputation for safety and quality. With this milestone, HEMPE continues its mission to help customers feel better and live better, free from the limitations of pain and discomfort.

For more information about HEMPE’s NSF Certified For Sport® products, visit https://hempehelps.com.

