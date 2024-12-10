“Wisconsin's dairy processors are a vital part of Wisconsin's dairy and agriculture supply chain, and we have been proud to invest in their growth and success in recent budgets," said Gov. Tony Evers. “Dairy is core to who we are as a state. These grants play an important role in supporting this critical industry across our state. I look forward to continuing to advocate for and invest in producers and processors and their success in America's Dairyland."

A total of $200,000 is available for this round of Dairy Processor Grants, as part of the biennial budget signed by Governor Evers. Eligible applicants must operate a licensed dairy processing plant in Wisconsin that is engaged in pasteurizing, processing, or manufacturing milk or dairy products. Funding from these grants can be used to address a wide range of dairy business needs such as food safety, staff training, plant expansion or modernization, and professional consulting services.

“Processors are part of the reason that Wisconsin is known as a leader in dairy," said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “This grant investment supports Wisconsin's dairy processors as they stay at the forefront of emerging technologies, sustainability, and growth."

Grants will be awarded for projects up to $50,000 and two years long. Processors must provide a match of 20% of the grant amount. Recipients will be chosen through a competitive selection process.

More information and the grant application are available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/AgDevelopment/DairyProcessorGrants.aspx. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, January 17, to datcpdadgrants@wisconsin.gov. Grant recipients will be announced in March 2025.

Since 2014, DATCP has received 244 Dairy Processor Grant proposals requesting more than $10 million. DATCP has funded 128 of those proposals totaling $2.9 million.​​