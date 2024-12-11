Scarizona Scaregrounds Reintroduces 'A Nightscare Before Christmas' for 2024 Holiday Season
For the first time in seven years, Scarizona Scaregrounds, is bringing back its fan-favorite holiday event, A Nightscare Before Christmas.MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time in seven years, Scarizona Scaregrounds, one of Greater Phoenix’s premier haunted attractions, is bringing back its fan-favorite holiday event, A Nightscare Before Christmas. This chilling experience will run for one weekend only, offering guests a unique way to embrace the festive season with a frightful twist.
Set against the cool desert nights, A Nightscare Before Christmas invites friends and families to enjoy an immersive holiday-themed haunt, promising both spine-tingling scares and memorable fun.
Ticket Information
Tickets are now available for purchase at Scarizona.com. Options include individual tickets, group packages, and upgraded experiences:
Fast Pass: Skip the lines for quicker entry.
VIP Experience: Includes Fast Pass access, plus discounts on food and merchandise.
Dates: December 20, 21 & 22, 2024
Hours: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Location: Scarizona Scaregrounds, 1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa, AZ 85201
Media Contact
Scarizona Scaregrounds
1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa, AZ 85201
Email: info@scarizona.com
Phone: 480-549-0406
Allen Thompson
Scarizona Scaregrounds
+1 602-531-2446
Legal Disclaimer:
