Scarizona Scaregrounds Reintroduces 'A Nightscare Before Christmas' for 2024 Holiday Season

Check out Scarizona Scaregrounds haunted Christmas event.

For the first time in seven years, Scarizona Scaregrounds, is bringing back its fan-favorite holiday event, A Nightscare Before Christmas.

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the first time in seven years, Scarizona Scaregrounds, one of Greater Phoenix’s premier haunted attractions, is bringing back its fan-favorite holiday event, A Nightscare Before Christmas. This chilling experience will run for one weekend only, offering guests a unique way to embrace the festive season with a frightful twist.Set against the cool desert nights, A Nightscare Before Christmas invites friends and families to enjoy an immersive holiday-themed haunt, promising both spine-tingling scares and memorable fun.Ticket InformationTickets are now available for purchase at Scarizona.com. Options include individual tickets, group packages, and upgraded experiences:Fast Pass: Skip the lines for quicker entry.VIP Experience: Includes Fast Pass access, plus discounts on food and merchandise.Dates: December 20, 21 & 22, 2024Hours: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PMLocation: Scarizona Scaregrounds, 1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa, AZ 85201For the latest updates and to secure tickets, visit Scarizona.com or follow Scarizona on social media.Media ContactScarizona Scaregrounds1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa, AZ 85201Email: info@scarizona.comPhone: 480-549-0406

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.