Marlborough, MA Revolutionizes Asset Management with OpenGov

MARLBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Struggling with outdated systems that made tracking asset conditions and managing infrastructure inefficient, the City of Marlborough, Massachusetts, was in need of a modern, unified solution. The City turned to OpenGov, a leader in government software, for its innovative and comprehensive platform to streamline operations and improve decision-making.Located in central Massachusetts, Marlborough has long prioritized effective infrastructure management, but the use of multiple systems like emails and GIS dashboards created inefficiencies and errors, limiting visibility and coordination. City officials sought a platform that could serve as a single source of truth for asset data, support recurring maintenance planning, and provide accurate reporting for larger infrastructure projects. Cartegraph Asset Management , now part of the OpenGov Cloud, stood out for its ability to track asset conditions, automate schedules, and reduce inefficiencies, empowering the City to deliver better services to residents.With the adoption of Cartegraph Asset Management, Marlborough leadership anticipates significant improvements in efficiency and transparency. The City will now have access to accurate operating expenses, enabling better resource allocation for both routine maintenance and capital projects. Additionally, the streamlined workflows and data-driven insights will allow staff to avoid duplicate efforts and delays, enhancing overall productivity. This modernized approach to asset management will also improve public service delivery, aligning with Marlborough’s commitment to sustainability and innovation.The City joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

