MDA Announces New Grant to Support Green Fertilizer Production

Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) Commissioner Thom Petersen today announced the launch of the Green Fertilizer Grant Program. The announcement was made at the Green Ammonia Summit in Morris, MN.

The Green Fertilizer Grant will support agricultural and rural electric cooperatives registered as 308A or 308B with the state of Minnesota so they can invest in green fertilizer manufacturing.

The MDA will begin accepting applications on December 18 and may award between $250,000 and $6,665,000 for business-ready and shovel-ready projects. Applications will be due March 18, 2025.

Applicants are required to have long-term offtake agreements between the cooperative and the green fertilizer production facility, while also obtaining training in best management practices in the use of green fertilizer. Additionally, green fertilizer must be produced from electrolyzers that have matched electricity consumption with wind or solar, on a basis determined by the commissioner; or are connected directly to a wind or solar facility.

“By incorporating renewable energy in the ag sector, local fertilizer production will provide stable prices and supplies,” said Commissioner Petersen. “Minnesota can be a leader by supporting new technologies like green fertilizer as well as support new opportunities for our farmers.”

While local production and use of green nitrogen-based fertilizers is one strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, green fertilizers have significant climate and sustainability benefits compared to fossil-fuel derived nitrogen-based fertilizers.

For full eligibility requirements and details of the application process, review the request for proposal (RFP) found on the Green Fertilizer Program Grant webpage. Sign up for MDA email alerts to be notified when the Green Fertilizer Grant application goes live. You can also receive announcements on other department grant opportunities.

