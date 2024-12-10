Liangzhu Game Initiation: Searching for the Lost Homeland

HANGZHOU, CHINA, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Management Committee of the Hangzhou Liangzhu Heritage Site has created globally attractive cultural products by producing high-quality content and utilizing multimedia platforms. Creative short videos feature international KOL, who is brought into a holographic game set in Liangzhu by a "mysterious force." While completing game tasks, he helped breathe new life into the ancient Liangzhu cultural heritage. This makes the content preserves the essence of traditional culture while meeting the needs of international audiences, effectively sharing the stories of Liangzhu, Hangzhou, and China.On the 5th anniversary of the Liangzhu Ancient City site being designated a UNESCO World Heritage site, the Management Committee of the Hangzhou Liangzhu Heritage Site launched an international creative short video campaign. By inviting international friend to experience Liangzhu, the videos, packaged in a cyberpunk-style game format, use "food" as a theme to narrate the 5000-year-long civilization of Liangzhu, resonating with audiences all over the world.On the fifth anniversary of the Liangzhu Ancient City site being designated a UNESCO World Heritage site, the Management Committee of the Hangzhou Liangzhu Heritage Site launched an international creative short video campaign. The videos invite international friend to experience Liangzhu through a cyberpunk-style, game-inspired format, exploring the culture of Liangzhu Jade Cong.In the video, international friend became the protagonist, embarking on an adventure in a virtual world where the future and ancient times blend. He navigated through a high-tech version of the ancient Liangzhu city, encountering unexpected historical puzzles and challenges. As the video progresses, it gradually unveils the unique charm of the Liangzhu civilization, portraying it as a bridge connecting people worldwide, fostering mutual understanding and respect among different cultures.YouTube:Source: Hangzhou Liangzhu Archaeological Administrative District Management CommitteeWebsite: http://lzgwh.ku.com.cn/phone/list.aspx?classid=5

