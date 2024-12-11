Messageware Launches Z-Day Guard V2.0: Advanced Multi-Server Cyberattack Monitoring

Announcing Z-Day Guard V2 with multi-server dashboards and health reports, simplifying detection and response to zero-day vulnerabilities and cyberattacks.

TORONTO, CANADA, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Messageware Incorporated, a leader in advanced server security solutions, has announced the release of Z-Day Guard V2.0, the latest version of its cutting-edge cybersecurity product for Windows and Exchange Servers. Building on its robust capabilities, Z-Day Guard V2.0 introduces powerful new features designed to simplify multi-server management and enhance protection against cyber threats.

“Z-Day Guard V2.0 takes Windows Server security to the next level by addressing the growing complexity of managing multiple servers while maintaining our commitment to proactive threat detection,” said Mark Rotman, President and CEO of Messageware. “With these enhancements, we’re empowering organizations to safeguard their critical infrastructure with greater efficiency and confidence.”

Key New Features in Z-Day Guard V2.0

- Multi-Server Visibility: A single dashboard now provides simplified monitoring and configuration across multiple servers.

- Multi-Server Consolidated Health Reporting: The new consolidated multi-server health reporting offers admins and SecOps teams streamlined, at-a-glance reports, making it easier to identify suspicious changes.

- Integrity Monitoring for Critical Components: Z-Day Guard establishes baselines for Windows Task Scheduler, IIS, and critical files, instantly alerting SecOps teams to unusual changes that could signal an internet-based attack.

- Ready-to-Use Server Templates: Enhanced, preconfigured templates tailored for all Windows Server types make installation quick and effortless, ensuring optimal configuration with minimal setup time.

Core Benefits

Z-Day Guard continues to deliver industry-leading protection against zero-day attacks, unauthorized server changes, and advanced threats like web shells. Its proactive approach ensures SecOps teams are alerted to potential vulnerabilities before they escalate, reducing response times and minimizing risk.

With seamless integration into existing SYSLOG and SIEM systems, daily health reports, and detailed threat visualizations, Z-Day Guard provides organizations with comprehensive visibility into their server environments. Certified PPL ELAM technology ensures monitoring from startup to shutdown, offering unparalleled protection.

Z-Day Guard V2.0 is now available for existing customers and organizations seeking next-generation security for Windows and Exchange Servers.

Download the Z-Day Guard Product Sheet or request a free trial at https://www.messageware.com/z-day/

# About Messageware Incorporated

Founded in 1993, Messageware is a trusted Microsoft Certified Partner and global leader in advanced server security solutions. With over 2,500 enterprise customers worldwide, Messageware protects organizations of all sizes against today’s most persistent cyber threats.



