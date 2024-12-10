Justin Monger, Co-Founder and CEO of MedSure Systems, Recognized as Finalist for 2025 Innovation Awards

I'm honored to be recognized among the inspiring leaders in Texas. Innovation drives everything we do at MedSure Systems, and this nomination is a testament to the hard work & dedication of our team.” — Justin Monger

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Justin Monger, Co-Founder and CEO of MedSure Systems , has been named a finalist for the prestigious 2025 Innovation Awards in the Startup Leader of the Year category. The Innovation Awards, hosted by D CEO and Dallas Innovates, honor top companies and influential leaders shaping the future of technology, business, and innovation in Texas.Monger’s founding of MedSureSystems represents not only technical innovation but advanced techniques in relational care for patients. The system directly addresses the need for improved medication adherence - the proper taking of prescribed meds, currently less than 50%, which annually accounts for more than $300B in unnecessary healthcare costs and more than 100,000 lives lost.Monger is recognized alongside other esteemed startup leaders, including Dave Copps of Worlds, Travis Hollman of MeSpace, Taylor Shead of Stemuli, and Jeremy Whittington of Illuma Labs. This nomination highlights Monger's commitment to innovation and the impact of MedSure Systems' contributions to healthcare technology and data-driven patient care solutions."I am honored to be recognized among the inspiring leaders in Texas," said Monger. "Innovation drives everything we do at MedSure Systems, and this nomination is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team."The finalists and winners will be featured in D CEO magazine and on DallasInnovates.com, with the winners announced at an exclusive awards event in January 2025. The Innovation Awards program is in its sixth year and aims to spotlight leaders across sectors who are united by a shared vision for growth and breakthrough advancements in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.About MedSureSystemsMedSureSystems offers a comprehensive, networked solution for medication management, connecting patients, caregivers, physicians, and pharmacies. The system's smart technology ensures seamless communication across the care team, improving medication adherence and reducing healthcare costs. To learn more, visit www.MedSureSystems.com ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.