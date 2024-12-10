“A house I had come to call home” – Hugo’s story
After being detained under the Mental Health Act, Hugo found solace in Sydney House, a Rethink Mental Illness supported accomodation service. He celebrates our caring and compassionate staff, and the meaningful impact they’ve made in his life.
I moved into Sydney House in September 2022, after a good five years battling with my mental health. A sectioning from December 2021 to March 2022, my father being sentenced to time in prison and a broken leg in July, gives an idea as to how difficult my life had recently been before I moved in. I was really in survival mode; couldn’t quite believe some of the turns of events that had made my life seem so unfair and unpredictable.
When I arrived at Sydney House, I was trying hard to manage life on crutches; attempting to put on a “brave face” most days. It worked to a degree, but even early on I had a few days where I was so emotional, I could barely get anything done but cry about how I felt. Staff were so understanding and supportive - talking to me and helping me with everyday tasks like cooking. It really helped me manage life while fumbling along on crutches!
Whilst still living in Sydney House in 2023, I ended up sectioned again for the longest I’ve ever been, from June to December. Staff kept my room for me and a line of contact to me during my time in the psychiatric hospital. I think they knew that life would not improve for me if I lost my room and place in a house I had come to call home.
Thankfully my time in Sydney House has been significantly calmer, progressive and consistently successful in 2024. I have been able to build strong relationships with staff and housemates, but ultimately keeping myself safe and well has been the biggest factor to my happiness.
Week to week in the house, I like to do exercise (running and gym workouts), play pool at the local snooker club with housemates, listen to CDs I buy from music and charity shops in town, and watch films. I’ve been able to link up with a friend to create an arts studio, and we’ve exhibited and sold our work a few times this year. This is a great feeling that encourages us to keep painting and drawing.
I am so grateful for the great effects Sydney House has had on my life. The patience and compassion of the staff, and their desire to turn up every day to support myself and others, is a great reason why I feel I’m doing so well at present. I don’t think I would have ever been where I currently am if it wasn’t for them and their understanding nature.
The staff work so hard to make sure you build your confidence and motivation to become proud of yourself and the endeavours you attempt. I am so happy with where I am, as well as feeling positive about my future life after time in this Rethink housing.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.