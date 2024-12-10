Traffic shifts will take place at the Central and Yellowstone intersection in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with Simon Contractors and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be shifting traffic on Monday, weather permitting.

The shift will take place at the US Highway 85/Central Ave. and Yellowstone intersection.

The slab replacement project is entering the final phase. The concrete slabs left to replace are in the middle of the intersection which will require lanes to be closed intermittently.

Motorists can expect to encounter one lane of travel on Yellowstone, as well as turn lane closures from Central Ave. to Yellowstone. The lane closures will be phased to minimize the time and impact to the travelling public and the traffic signal timings will be optimized for best operation throughout this phase of the project.

Motorists should expect increased queue lengths and anticipate delays. Heavy equipment producing loud noise is required to complete the work. WYDOT encourages all drivers to avoid distractions while moving through work zones and to obey all posted signs, signals, and other traffic control devices.

The anticipated completion date is early January. All project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material availability.