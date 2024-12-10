DUI law enforcement teams' efforts reduce Fremont County crime in 2023-24

A pair of DUI law enforcement teams are removing drunk drivers from Fremont County roadways, and the teams' high visibility work is dramatically reducing citizen calls for law enforcement.

Overall, a 62 percent reduction in police calls was realized during 28 Fremont County Multi-Jurisdictional Team (DUI Team) and Fremont County DUI Task Force combined operations in 2023-24. This included a 57.6 reduction in police calls in Riverton, a 76.2 percent reduction in police calls in Lander, and a 100 percent reduction in police calls in Shoshoni.

Members of the task forces include police departments in Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni and Dubois, Wind River Police Department (Bureau of Indian Affairs), Fremont County Sheriff's Office, and Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Other notable county improvements during the combined task force/team operations included a 1.1 percent drop in Part One crime in 2023-24, when compared to 2022-23, a 9.1 percent drop in total vehicle crashes, an 8 percent decrease in total injuries in vehicle crashes, and a 20 percent decrease in fatal crashes.

Part One crime is violent crime, including murder, rape, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson.

DUI arrests rose from 187 to 190 (1.6 percent) in 2023-24 teams' operations, and total traffic stops rose from 10,586 (2022-23) to 14,982 (2023-24). Minors in possession of drugs/alcohol arrests rose 30.8 percent from 2022-23 to 2023-24 (81 to 106) and criminal arrests rose 5.2 percent (2,405 to 2,532).

The 28 combined police operations in 2023-24 included 3,609 traffic stops, 1,000 other citations and 2,614 warnings, 54 people arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (DUI), and 208 people arrested on other charges.

By jurisdiction, 10 DUI operations were conducted in Riverton, with 882 traffic stops, 242 citations issued, 677 warnings issued, 19 drivers arrested for DUI, 70 other people arrested, and one crash investigated; seven DUI operations were conducted in Lander, with 612 traffic stops, 120 citations issued, 510 warnings issued, five drivers arrested for DUI, and 16 other people arrested; and four DUI operations were conducted in Shoshoni, with 348 traffic stops, 67 citations issued, 282 warnings issued; three drivers arrested for DUI, and 14 other people arrested.

While the Fremont County DUI Task Force focuses its efforts on highly-publicized events, such as the Labor Day weekend, the July 4 celebration, Super Bowl weekend, and other events, the DUI Team was formed with specific goals.

DUI Team goals included reducing DUI crashes and fatalities by 10 percent, lowering police stop ratios resulting in DUIs by 10 percent, and reducing overall crime in Fremont County by 5 percent.

Lander Police Chief Scott Peters said the DUI Team operated with funds from a Wyoming Department of Transportation Highway Safety Behavioral Grant.

"Countywide, there was a 20 percent decrease in highway fatalities. All were not located in populated areas or near the primary cities of Fremont County," Peters said. "All had alcohol on board and two also had a drug combination involving cocaine. The lowest blood-alcohol content in those crashes was determined to be .256 percent."

Peters said the county stop ratio resulting in DUI saw a 28 percent decrease.

"We found that areas with high DUI crashes/injury crashes in most cases line up with our high crime areas," Peters said.

Peters said both DUI law enforcement efforts will continue in 2025.

Fremont County DUI Task Force events in 2024 included: New Year's Day weekend, Dec. 29, 2023, to Jan. 1; Super Bowl, Feb. 9 to Feb. 11; 1A/2A regional basketball tournaments in Lander and Riverton, Feb. 22 to Feb. 24; Memorial Day weekend, May 24 to May 27; Lander Brewfest, June 7 to June 8; July 4 celebrations, July 4 to July 7; Labor Day weekend, Aug. 30 to Sept. 2; and Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 27 to Dec. 1.

DUI Team events included: Oct. 27, 2023 (Riverton); Nov. 11, 2023 (Lander); Dec. 1, 2023 (Riverton); Dec. 15, 2023 (Lander); Jan. 12, 2024 (Riverton); Jan. 20, 2024 (Shoshoni/Riverton); Feb. 9, 2024 (Lander); Feb. 24, 2024 (Riverton); March 16, 2024 (Riverton); March 29, 2024 (Riverton); April 26, 2024 (Riverton); May 11, 2024 (Lander); May 25, 2024 (Shoshoni/Riverton); June 8, 2024 (Lander/Riverton); June 26, 2024 (Riverton); July 10, 2024 (Shoshoni/Riverton); July 19, 2024 (Riverton); Aug. 2, 2024 (Riverton); Aug. 23, 2024 (Lander); Sept. 11, 2024 (Lander); Sept. 28, 2024 (Shoshoni/Riverton).

