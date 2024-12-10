Ucayali: District Municipality of Nueva Requena distinguishes Palm Oil Company Ocho Sur

Nueva Requena's mayor, Jajaira Vásquez, presents a Recognition Diploma to Ocho Sur’s executive director, Michael Spoor.

Ocho Sur recognized by Nueva Requena Municipality for its dedication to community support through social responsibility and local development initiatives

It is an honor to celebrate this tournament, which represents more than a game—it embodies the strength and spirit of your communities” — Michael Spoor, Executive Director of Ocho Sur

PUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The District Municipality of Nueva Requena, located in the Ucayali region, distinguished the palm oil company Ocho Sur, for its valuable and constant support to the communities, hamlets and towns of that district, through its social responsibility policy, which it applies to the populations neighboring its area of operations.The ceremony took place during the sports festival held at the Nueva Requena Stadium, as part of the culmination of the third edition of the Men’s and Ladies’ Intercommunity Soccer Championship called the "Ocho Sur Cup", an event organized every year by the aforementioned business group and that has caused great expectation in the region.The district mayor, Jajaira Vásquez, was in charge of presenting the award to the CEO of Ocho Sur, Michael Spoor, highlighting that the Diploma of Recognition was awarded for the great support that the palm oil company provides to the health, education and sport of its population, as well as for the improvement of the infrastructure of the Municipal Stadium of Nueva Requena.For his part, the Senior Executive of Ocho Sur, accompanied by Senior Officer Alfonso Morante, thanked the mayor for the recognition, noting that the solidarity actions carried out in the communities of Nueva Requena are part of its social responsibility policy and commitment as a good neighbor."It is an honor to be here to celebrate the final matches of this incredible intercommunity tournament, which after several months of competition and effort, reaches a moment that represents much more than a game, it represents the strength and spirit of your communities," remarked Michael Spoor.It is worth mentioning that this year 2024 the III Ocho Sur Cup brought together 17 native communities from the districts of Nueva Requena and Curimaná, with 28 participating teams, including men (17) and women (11). The Nueva Barranca team won the men's championship and the Sanja Seca team won the women's championship.The closing ceremony of the III Ocho Sur Cup was graced by the presence of the outstanding former soccer players Sergio "Checho" Ibarra, popular sports commentator of Latina TV and historical goal scorer of Peruvian soccer; and Julio César Uribe, known as the "Diamond", qualified as the best former midfielder of the Peruvian National Team and idol of Sporting Cristal.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.