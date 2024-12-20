Regional Health Directorate of Ucayali distinguished Ocho Sur for Its Contribution to Healthcare in Local Communities

Recognition ceremony honoring Ocho Sur’s contributions to healthcare, featuring key figures from DIRESA Ucayali and Ocho Sur Jaime Vega, Human Resources Manager of Ocho Sur, receives recognition from DIRESA Ucayali for the company’s contributions to healthcare in local communities

Ocho Sur was honored by DIRESA Ucayali for improving healthcare access and addressing health issues in remote communities of Nueva Requena and Curimaná

Ocho Sur’s work in improving healthcare and combating diseases shows that collaboration leads to significant positive changes in local communities.” — Patrich Pantoja, Former General Director of DIRESA Ucayali

PUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Regional Directorate of Health of Ucayali (Diresa) recognized Ocho Sur, a business group dedicated to the sustainable production of palm products and by-products in the region, in recognition of its valuable contribution to the healthcare of native communities, villages and towns in the districts of Nueva Requena and Curimaná.The protocol ceremony held a few days ago in a downtown hotel in Pucallpa, was presided over by the former General Director of DIRESA, Patrich Pantoja, who highlighted the actions carried out by the aforementioned palm oil company, particularly its social work in low-income communities far from the city."We are awarding Ocho Sur for its fundamental role in the fight against anemia, the reduction of maternal mortality, tuberculosis and dengue among the local population and its own 2,000 workers, as well as the achievement of a complete vaccination schedule for children in these areas," said the health authority.Pantoja also emphasized that, as a result of the collaboration with the leading company in the sustainable extraction of oil palm in Ucayali, the Santa Clara de Uchunya Health Post has been inaugurated, providing quality and timely medical care to local communities. "The achievements made with the contribution of Ocho Sur are clear: more than 4,000 people were attended to in 2023 and more than 5,000 so far in 2024," emphasized.Also present at the ceremony were the Director of Human Resources, Dr. Catherine Ferreyros, representing the Regional Health Directorate of Ucayali; the representative of the Federico Basadre Health Network, Lic. Rubí Vega; as well as medical and nursing staff from this regional office.The distinctions granted by DIRESA of Ucayali to the Ocho Sur business group were received by the Human Resources Manager, Jaime Vega, and the Community Relations Manager, Ulises Saldaña."This model of collaboration shows that sustainable development is achievable when companies, public institutions and communities work hand in hand for the well-being of the population," said Patrich Pantoja.

