Bricks & Minifigs, one-stop-shop for all things LEGO®, Opening in Woodbridge VA on December 14

WOODBRIDGE, VA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bricks & MinifigsWoodbridge, the one-stop shop to buy, sell, and trade all things LEGO, will host its grand-opening on Saturday, December 14 at 11 a.m. in the Potomac Festival shopping center.Bricks & Minifigsis the largest franchised toy store of its kind specializing in the buying, selling and trading of new and used LEGOsets, bulk bricks, and minifigures (“minifigs”). The local, family-owned and operated Woodbridge store is located at 14519 Potomac Mills Rd in the Potomac Festival shopping center.In addition, Bricks & Minifigs Woodbridge will provide a unique event space for birthday parties and special LEGOthemed events. During the week, the space will be available for drop-in homeschoolers who will be welcome to learn along with our kids.Bricks & Minifigs has built its brand based on three principals:• REBUILD: with tens-of-thousands of pieces to choose from, customers will have what they need to rebuild their favorite sets or create their own original projects.• REUSE: Bricks & Minifigs buys, sells, and trades everything LEGO. And we mean everything!• REIMAGINE: staff members are trained to assist customers of all ages to create unique and imaginative masterpieces.Katherine Watson, the owner, says “We are thrilled to be able to bring Bricks & Minifigs to Woodbridge as a safe place for people of all abilities to work, learn and play. LEGOhas always had a major influence in our children’s lives and is still an essential learning tool as I homeschool my neurodivergent kids. We just want to share that with others in our community.”The first 100 customers through the door for the grand opening celebration on December 14 will receive a free customized “Bricks & Minifigs Woodbridge” minifig and there will be other giveaways throughout the day.The LEGOpop culture experience not only includes the quintessential building bricks, but various movies and television programs as well, such as “The LEGOMovie” (2014) and the “LEGOBatman Movie” (2017), “The LEGONinjago Movie” (2017), and LEGOMasters hosted by Will Arnett on FOX. Northern Virginia is also host to one of the largest LEGOfan events in the United State, Brickfair Chantily.Bricks & Minifigs Woodbridge OwnersBricks & Minifigs-Woodbridge is primarily owned and operated by Katherine Watson, with her husband, Adam, helping where needed, when he needs to have some fun and escape from his corporate job, on the weekends. This is truly a family business, with their oldest son (and reason for opening the store), Eli, serving as the manager of the location helping to oversee day-to-day operations as he builds while their other children Leah (16) and Zoe (14) will attend home-school and work after school in the store.About Bricks & MinifigsBricks & Minifigs, based out of Orem UT, was founded in Portland, Oregon in 2009 and now operates more than 160 franchised stores in North America and Canada with more stores opening nearly every weekend. In 2021 Bricks & Minifigs was named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 500 Best Franchises and was also named as the #2 children’s retail brand.Bricks & Minfigs Woodbridge is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/woodbridge.bam and Instagram @bamwoodbridgeva Address: Bricks & Minifigs Woodbridge, 14519 Potomac Mills Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22192 in the Potomac Festival shopping center.Phone: ‪(571) 207-6777A Locally Woman Owned and Operated Business

