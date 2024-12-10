President Cyril Ramaphosa concludes meeting with Mpumalanga provincial executive

This was a 3rd session between the National Executive and a provincial executive council following meetings with the provincial leadership of Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.



Over the next year the National Executive is planning to meet with the leadership of all other provinces. The meeting acknowledged the great potential that exists in Mpumalanga that can be harnessed to resolve the many challenges facing the province. Therefore, inclusive economic growth and job creation must therefore be at the forefront of the efforts of government and all social partners.

The President welcomed the detailed approach applied by the provincial leadership on areas that are focused on economic growth and job creation.

The meeting welcomed the province’s articulated vision on future catalytic projects that will inject more growth opportunities in Mpumalanga.

President Ramaphosa encouraged the province to explore project funding mechanisms that are not wholly dependent on the national fiscus.

Relevant state agencies will work closely with the province in the packaging of catalytic projects for private sector partnership and funding.

The meeting agreed on further enhancing inter-governmental cooperation in addressing pressing issues in the provision of basic services such as water and sanitation and electricity.

President Ramaphosa applauded the Mpumalanga province for its investments into social infrastructure such as boarding schools and hospitals.



For media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

Zothile Ngoma, Spokesperson to the Premier of Mpumalanga

Cell: 063 722 1676

#GovZAUpdates