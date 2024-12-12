Macy Alex Photography Hosts Art Showcase and Fundraiser Benefiting Giving Grace

Celebrating Success, Giving Grace will be on January 14th from 6pm - 8pm

Join local vendors at Prairie House Lewisville on January 14th for an evening of art and giving back, with a portion of proceeds supporting Giving Grace.

As a photographer, I have the privilege of documenting the strength and love that define families. Giving Grace reflects that same passion by helping families rebuild their lives.” — Macy Muzljakovich

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Macy Alex Photography , in collaboration with Sunrise Ruby Event Solutions , invites the community to an inspiring evening of art, local business, and philanthropy. On January 14th, 2025, Prairie House in Lewisville will host a come-and-go art showcase, featuring photography from 2024, including Macy Alex Photography’s viral eclipse photo from April 2024.This special event is designed to celebrate the beauty of families and connections while making a difference in the community. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to Giving Grace , a Denton County nonprofit dedicated to breaking the cycle of homelessness.“Giving Grace is committed to helping individuals and families break the cycle of homelessness,” said Dawn Shapley, CEO of Giving Grace. “Our coaches and Case Managers work with each household to identify the unique issues that cause them to become homeless. We then stabilize their housing situation and provide a custom program for each, with a strong focus on self-sustainability. Our goal is to equip them to live a healthy, stable life, filled with hope and optimism for the future.”Attendees will enjoy food provided by Prairie House Lewisville and browse a curated collection of photographs that capture the essence of 2024. Highlights include heartfelt family moments and the viral eclipse image that captivated so many.The event will also feature six local women-owned businesses that will be selling their products with a portion of the proceeds going to Giving Grace:Bings Blooms: https://bingsblooms.com/ Bubble Bar: https://www.bubblebaretx.com/ Gus and Bloom: https://www.gusandbloomjewelry.com/ LuvLeigh Apparel: https://www.luvleighapparel.com/ Permalinx by jBloom: https://www.jbloomdesigns.com/permalinx-by-jbloom Wild Child Candle Co.: https://wildchildcandleco.com/ Macy Muzljakovich, founder of Macy Alex Photography, shared her perspective on the partnership:“As a photographer, I have the privilege of documenting the strength and love that define families. Giving Grace reflects that same passion by helping families rebuild their lives. Partnering with them for this event is a meaningful way to connect my work to a cause that truly changes lives.”The evening’s success is made possible by the thoughtful planning and coordination of Sunrise Ruby Event Solutions, ensuring every detail reflects the heart and purpose of this collaboration.Event Details:Location: Prairie House LewisvilleDate: January 14, 2025Time: 6:00 pm - 8 pmThis free event is open to the public. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience breathtaking art, support local businesses, and contribute to a vital cause in our community.For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.About Macy Alex Photography:Macy Alex Photography specializes in capturing authentic family moments that tell unique stories. Known for her attention to detail and heartfelt approach, Macy Alex creates timeless images that families will treasure for a lifetime.About Giving Grace:Giving Grace is a Denton County-based nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals and families overcome homelessness. Through tailored programs and support services, they provide stability, resources, and hope to those in need. Learn more at www.givinggrace.org About Sunrise Ruby Event Solutions:Sunrise Ruby Event Solutions is a trusted partner in event planning, bringing creativity, precision, and passion to every event. With a focus on community and connection, they create memorable experiences that leave a lasting impact.

