Largest ever Singapore International Chemistry Conference (SICC-12) kicks off in Singapore

Professor Loh Xian Jun, Conference Chairperson, giving the opening speech, and Nobel Laureate Professor Aaron Ciechanover delivering the plenary lecture.

The largest ever Singapore International Chemistry Conference (SICC-12) is happening in Singapore Expo from 9th to 13th December 2024.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 9th of December marked the start of the 12th Singapore International Chemistry Conference (SICC-12), scheduled to take place from 9th December 2024 to 13th December 2024 at the Singapore Expo Max Atria. Organized by the Singapore National Institute of Chemistry (SNIC), the 12th iteration of SICC is the biggest to-date and once again brings the global chemistry community back to the shores of Singapore to share insights and forge collaborations.

An esteemed conference dating back to its inauguration in 2000, SICC has constantly been a platform for the biennial congregation for internationally renowned scientists, industry leaders, and educators to discuss both issues and opportunities in their fields. In particular, this year’s conference has been themed around “Building chemistry: Bridging Disciplines”, and features an impressive list of over 1800 experts from 32 countries that have gathered to share on organic, organometallic, inorganic and material chemistry.

Highlights today include the illuminating opening speech by Professor Loh Xian Jun, (President of SNIC, Conference Executive Chairman) who highlighted the significance of chemistry in Singapore and emphasized its importance as a bridge between disciplines. He also highlighted the economic importance of chemistry to the country and stressed the importance of public-private partnerships in translating academic discoveries into commercially viable products and services. This was followed by a talk by Nobel Laureate Professor Aaron Ciechanover (Technion-Israel Institute of Technology) on the ubiquitin proteolytic system and its translation to drug development.

While the first day of the event has concluded, attendees in the conference can look forward to more inspiring talks from distinguished speakers, with topics spanning 24 symposiums over the next 4 days. To learn more about the program, register for the event, or stay updated with the latest announcements, visit https://sicc12.org/.

