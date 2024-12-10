Harris Faculty Achieves Unprecedented Results

Unprecedented Results

Harris Institute may be the best performing post-secondary school anywhere” — John Harris

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harris Institute , an internationally recognized leader in audio production and music industry education, has achieved unprecedented performance results due to its unique faculty.The college has the highest percentage of award-winning faculty of any school at 62%. This has resulted in the highest percent of awarded alumni at 22%. With the highest percent of faculty who are entrepreneurs at 87%, Harris Institute has the highest percent of alumni who have created successful companies at 32%.Harris Institute has the highest percent of female faculty in its sector at 31%, resulting in the highest number of female alumni in leadership roles in the Canadian music industry.Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) from Ontario’s Ministry of Colleges and Universities show the college’s ‘Arts Management Program’ achieved 100% ‘Graduates Working in Their Field of Study’ in 2024 and the highest number of 0% ‘Student Loan Default Rates’ of any school at 21. The college ranked “Best School of its Kind” for 7 years in the Media Arts Education Report and is featured in Billboard Magazine’s ‘Top 11 Schools’ and Mix Magazine’s ‘Audio Education’s Finest’.“Harris Institute may be the best performing post-secondary school anywhere”, says the college’s founder John Harris. “This is due to our extraordinary faculty”.Harris Institute’s groundbreaking partnership with the University of the West of Scotland enables Harris graduates to earn degrees at UWS on full scholarships in 8 months with a value of $27,500CDN. Students who graduate from both programs at Harris (APP + AMP) are eligible for direct entry to MA Music programs at UWS with partial scholarships.The 12-month Audio Production Program (APP) and Arts Management Program (AMP) and the 20-month Music Business Professional (APP+AMP=MBP) start in March, July and November.For further Information:John Harris, Presidentjohn@harrisinstitute.com416.367.0178

