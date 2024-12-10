BYK Advertising Partners with Leading Immigration Law Firms for Enhanced Client Support

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BYK Advertising , a trusted PERM labor recruitment advertising leader, is excited to announce a new partnership with top immigration law firms nationwide. With over 28 years of experience, this collaboration will help clients navigate the PERM labor certification process. The PERM labor advertising agency ensures full compliance with U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) requirements while providing expert support.The partnership between BYK Advertising and leading immigration law firms adds value to both parties. It ensures efficient, transparent, cost-effective advertising solutions for businesses sponsoring foreign workers for permanent U.S. employment.By working with the best immigration law firms in the country, the advertising agency aims to:Streamline Processes for Employers: By working together, BYK Advertising and its law firm partners can offer a more streamlined process for employers. Law firms now have direct access to the agency’s full suite of PERM advertising services , helping clients reduce the time and effort needed to meet the DOL’s advertising requirements. This partnership ensures that both legal and advertising needs are fully addressed in one place.Expert Guidance and Compliance Assurance: The combined expertise of BYK Advertising and leading immigration law firms offers clients unique guidance throughout the PERM process. Employers can be confident that their recruitment advertising will be fully compliant with DOL regulations, reducing the risk of delays or rejections possible from non-compliance.With BYK Advertising’s broad range of services and extensive experience in the industry, employers receive customized advertising strategies tailored to their specific needs. Whether it’s print ads in local or national newspapers, online job board postings, or targeted placements in professional journals, the partnership ensures that clients get the most effective exposure for their job openings.BYK Advertising has a long history of partnering with industry leaders to ensure the best service for its clients. One key collaboration is with State Workforce Agencies in Los Angeles and New York.These partnerships allow the agency to manage job order placements efficiently, ensuring compliance with state-specific requirements and deadlines. This robust and ongoing collaboration helps businesses avoid common delays and pitfalls in the PERM process, providing all clients with a smooth and timely experience.About BYK AdvertisingWith nearly 60 years of experience, BYK Advertising has established strong relationships with major media outlets nationwide, including print, journals, radio, and online job search engines like Monster and CareerBuilder and State Workforce Agencies and University Career Centers. These connections allow BYK Advertising to offer comprehensive and customized advertising solutions tailored to each client's needs.BYK Advertising is committed to delivering exceptional service with quick turnaround times for estimates and quote requests. Their team ensures efficient completion of all recruitment efforts and provides clients with detailed tear sheet packages upon campaign completion. Known for its expertise, BYK Advertising is well-equipped to handle any advertising challenge while ensuring full compliance with all regulations.For more information, visit https://bykadvertising.com/ or direct inquiries to:

