Jon BYK Advertising Expands PERM Advertising Services to New York

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jon BYK Advertising, a nationally recognized provider of Department of Labor (DOL)-compliant immigration advertising services, has announced the expansion of its operations to serve businesses throughout New York. With over five decades of experience in the advertising industry and nearly 40 years specializing in PERM labor certification advertising, BYK brings extensive knowledge and reliable service to a new market.Founded in Los Angeles in 1969, BYK Advertising is a full-service agency offering a complete suite of creative, production, media buying, and consulting services for PERM recruitment. The agency’s expansion into New York comes in response to increasing demand from employers and immigration law firms for experienced partners to help manage the complex regulatory requirements associated with the PERM process.“New York represents an important opportunity to support more employers with the same level of detail and compliance we’ve offered our clients for decades,” said Alexis Byk, Managing Director of BYK Advertising. “Our work with legal professionals, HR departments, and State Workforce Agencies positions us to deliver the kind of compliance-focused service businesses need when sponsoring foreign workers.”The company specializes in immigration labor advertising across multiple media , including:- Nationwide and local newspaper placements- Radio spot production and placement- Job board and online advertising on platforms such as Monster and CareerBuilder- Publications including professional journals and trade magazines- Coordination with State Workforce Agencies for job order placementThe PERM labor certification process requires that employers demonstrate a good faith effort to recruit U.S. workers before offering a permanent position to a foreign national. Advertising must meet stringent DOL requirements regarding content, placement, and timing. BYK Advertising ensures these requirements are met, managing each stage of the campaign with precision.In addition to media placement services, BYK offers in-house creative support to ensure advertisements meet all regulatory content requirements. The agency also provides public relations and development services to support broader recruitment strategies.Over the years, BYK Advertising has worked with some of the largest immigration law firms and HR departments in the country. Their long-standing relationships with media outlets allow them to provide competitive pricing and quick turnaround times while maintaining full compliance with DOL regulations.For more information about BYK Advertising’s services in New York or to request a quote, please visit https://bykadvertising.com

