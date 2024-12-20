Traverse Tall Ship Company Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Joins City-Wide Inclusivity Initiative

The certification of Traverse Tall Ship Company is a key component of the broader effort that established Traverse City as a Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD)

We are pleased to make our vessels places where autistic people feel safe and welcome to enjoy the magic of Grand Traverse Bay.” — Jamie Trost, Senior Captain and Manager of Traverse Tall Ship Company

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly awards the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation to the Traverse Tall Ship Company. The credential was awarded after staff completed an autism-specific training and certification process, equipping them with knowledge of the best practices and skill to assist autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families.

"Traverse Tall Ship Company strives to provide the peak summer experience for all visitors and residents. We are pleased to make our vessels places where autistic people feel safe and welcome to enjoy the magic of Grand Traverse Bay. The landscape of Grand Traverse Bay is the true star of the show on our sails; it is magic to witness and has a real power to both inspire and soothe. We feel it should be accessible to everyone,” says Jamie Trost, Senior Captain and Manager of Traverse Tall Ship Company.

Traverse Tall Ship Company’s certification is part of a larger city-wide initiative which turned Traverse City into a Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD). This designation is awarded to communities with a multitude of trained and certified lodging, recreation and entertainment options that are accessible and accommodating to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families.

“We are proud to certify the Traverse Tall Ship Company as a Certified Autism Center™, recognizing their dedication to enhancing inclusivity and creating an environment when everyone feels welcome,” shares Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “We applaud their efforts to make accessible sailing experiences possible for all to enjoy, especially autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES programs include evidence-based content, as well as the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support and renewal requirements to ensure there is continued learning and a lasting impact.

IBCCES also manages AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and resources to plan their leisure experiences. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Traverse Tall Ship Company

Traverse Tall Ship Company strives to provide the best summer experience for all visitors and residents of the Grand Traverse Bay region. Aboard the Schooner Manitou or the Sailing Yacht Scout, passengers can experience the wonder and magic of the Bay in a timeless and awe-inspiring way. Both vessels sail multiple times daily from Discovery Pier in Traverse City.

