December 10, 2024 Sponsorship Speech of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the Amendments to the Safe Spaces Act Mr. President, it is my honor and privilege to sponsor amendments to the Safe Spaces Act, or Committee Report Number 426. Nagpapasalamat ako sa authors na sina Senator Robin Padilla at si Senator Cynthia Villar, the authors of the two bills that were consolidated into the Committee Report. This bill responds to the urgent calls by our constituents, particularly young women in schools, to reform the law in order to better address their lived realities. Noong ginawa natin ang kasalukuyang batas, no one knew what AI was. Ngayon po, talamak na ang deepfakes and pornography is being created with the use of these emerging technologies. Sa pamamagitan ng bill na ito, victims will have the remedy of asking for the take-down of their digital images that violate this Act. This remedy has been put to good use in our OSAEC and CSAEM law. We know it works, why not make it work for violations of Safe Spaces too? We also need to respond to the multiple cases of teacher-predators. Magre-resign lang, tapos lilipat sa bagong school kung saan ay magmamanyak siya ulit. This bill seeks to respond to this by ensuring that adults working in close proximity to children have no history of predatory behavior. Lastly, it increases the penalties for gender-based harassment taking place in schools and workplaces. Napakaliit nga naman ang P5,000 na parusa para sa paaralan at workplaces for violations of this law. Halos hindi mararamdaman ng bulsa, samantalang ramdam na ramdam ng biktima ang kabastusang ginawa sa kanya. Salamat muli kina Senator Cynthia at kay Senator Robin, this is the heart of their proposal. Thank you Mr. President, dear colleagues. I hope we can shepherd this bill to passage, for our women and girls.

