PRIB: Senate adopts reso congratulating appointment of Kalookan Bishop as new Cardinal

December 10, 2024 Senate adopts reso congratulating appointment of Kalookan Bishop as new Cardinal The Senate adopted a resolution Tuesday, December 10, 2023, congratulating and commending the appointment of Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio Siongco David as a Cardinal of the Roman Catholic Church. Sen. Risa Hontiveros, who introduced Senate Resolution No. 1247, said the elevation of Bishop David or Bishop Ambo as he is fondly called, as the country's new cardinal comes at a most special time as the communities of the faithful prepare for the opening and observance of the holy year of the Jubilee 2025. Hontiveros, who personally worked with the bishop and shared most of his advocacies, said Bishop Ambo's appointment as cardinal brings "a sense of admiration, immense joy and great hope knowing that those in the peripheries, the lost, the least, the vulnerable, the oppressed and the excluded will be bound, in communion, to one another in the unity of the Church." She said Bishop Ambo, is the 10th Filipino to be raised to the rank of Cardinal since 1960, the third Filipino made a cardinal by Pope Francis, and the first from the Diocese of Kalookan. Born in Betis, Guagua, Pampanga, Bishop Ambo found his priestly vocation in his early years during catechism class to the Eucharist and his fondness for the promotion of the Pampanga Church's heritage, especially the grand Betis Church. He was ordained priest in 1983, appointed as Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of San Fernando, Pampanga in 2006 and designated as Bishop of the Diocese of Kalookan in 2015. Having served as bishop for the last 18 years, Bishop Ambo is entrusted with responsibilities and the mission to help further the ministries of the Catholic Church in his capacities as President (2021-present) and former Vice President (2017-2021) of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), incoming Vice President of the Federation of Asian Bishops Conference in January 2025, and member of the Ordinary Council of the General Secretariat of the Synod, among others. "Together with religious men and women, and the laypeople, Cardinal Ambo as a pastor for the peripheries, created "mission stations in the poorest neighborhoods, each with a makeshift chapel at its heart, to serve as spiritual sanctuaries for then victims of drug-related killings, and now, being sustained to meet the spiritual and existential needs of the communities," Hontiveros said. She said Filipinos waited with great anticipation and joy to receive the gifts of new cardinals, including the Philippines' very own Pablo Virgilio Cardinal David.

