Red-Nosed Pup - Rescue Dog’s Nose Turns Bright Red, Resembling Santa's Reindeer

Barley wearing Reindeer antlers

Barley's nose before and after

Adopted from a local shelter, Barley the dog is stealing hearts with his unique red nose that glows bright in the sun, just in time for the holidays.

While we protect our Barley’s nose from sun with sunscreen these days, the bright light inside him always shines through, and at Christmas we always reminisce on his start as our own personal Rudolph.”
— Michelle Schenker, Canine Journal Co-Founder & Insurance Expert
NC, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Michelle and Alex Schenker adopted the rescue dog of their dreams from the Forsyth Humane Society in Winston-Salem, NC, they wondered why he was named Rudolph – surely an unusual name for a dog? They re-named him Barley after their love of craft beer and his adorable personality, of course.

However, weeks later, the name Rudolph made perfect sense. After enjoying a sunny day outdoors, Barley’s nose turned bright red – obviously, either his previous owner or the rescue shelter staff had noticed his sun sensitivity and came up with the funny and fitting moniker. Now, Michelle and Alex jokingly call him “Barley the Red-Nosed Pup” during the holiday season. While he may not guide Santa’s sleigh, he lights up his family’s world, especially around Christmas.

Michelle and Alex Schenker, co-founders of CanineJournal.com, a leading online platform providing expert advice, reviews, and stories for pet owners, have long been committed to improving the lives of dogs. Barley serves as the Co-Chief Dog Officer with his sister Lily, both stars on CanineJournal.com’s social media channels. The Schenkers share updates about Barley's adventures to encourage others to consider adopting pets from their local shelters.

To learn more about Barley and follow his journey, visit www.caninejournal.com/rudolph-red-nosed-dog/ or their social media channels.

