Levostar Biotech Expands into the US Biopharma Market to Support RNA Medicines for cell and gene therapies, antibodies, and RNA therapies and vaccines.

Levostar has a technological and market advantage in plasmid/mRNA synthesis” — Dr. Xiaobao Chen

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Levostar Biotech , an international leader in RNA synthesis for the development of cell and gene therapies, antibodies, and RNA therapies and vaccines announces its expansion into the US biopharma R&D and preclinical markets. This expansion includes a US-based team for customer support, commercial, and logistics.“The cell and gene therapy market has grown aggressively over the last few years with 32 FDA approved gene therapies and 28 approved RNA therapies. Additionally, there are over 3,500 more in the clinical and preclinical development stage,” said Xin Wu, CEO of Levostar Biotech. “With a suite of products and services aimed at cutting-edge sectors including cell and gene therapy, among others, we are excited about the opportunity to grow with the industry.”With several patents and proprietary tools in the Levostar portfolio, it is clear their competitive edge is already gaining momentum. According to Dr. Xiaobao Chen, CEO of liquid nanoparticle particle technology experts and Levostar partner, Scindy Biotech "Levostar has a technological and market advantage in plasmid/mRNA synthesis, while Scindy Biotech brings expertise in the LNP field and product development experience. This collaboration will create synergistic effects, accelerating mRNA-LNP technology research and application, and contribute to the development and commercialization of mRNA drugs worldwide."Levostar’s innovations include: monoPlasmid : mRNA production solving issues like Poly (A) stability, low supercoiling, and low yield CleanCirc : PIE Group II circRNA production with high expression and no sequence residues● pDNABoost: low-copy plasmid production with increased yield and quality● xNABoost bacterial strain with mRNA yields exceeding 2X market levelsAccording to Jaime Shoen, Chief Strategy Officer at life science consulting firm Growspark: “I was privileged to work alongside Levostar CEO, Xin Wu, for many years as our team built a world class genomic services company and later sold it for $450M. In light of that experience, I am confident that he will continue to develop exceptional solutions and become a trusted partner here in the US supporting RNA therapeutics worldwide.”About LevostarLevostar Biotech is a technology-driven enterprise focused on innovative technologies for advanced therapy medicinal products by leveraging synthetic biology, next-generation sequencing, gene editing, and other technologies. We offer leading-edge solutions for antibodies, cell and gene therapies, and RNA therapies and vaccines. We are a global company with a presence in US and China. Levostar Biotech provides reliable and convenient services to a diverse clientele. With commitment to scientific excellence and innovation, we are trusted partners in the biopharma and biotech industries, driving advancements that improve health outcomes worldwide. To learn more about Levostar Biotech visit our website. Levostar: Pioneering Solutions in RNA Synthesis

