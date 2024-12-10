Corin Announces First Clinical Use of Icona™ Femoral Stem

X-ray of an implanted Icona™ stem with Trinity™ cup Dr. Michael Bradley holding an Icona™ Dr. Travis Small holding an Icona™

RAYNHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corin, a global leader in orthopaedic innovation, is proud to announce the first clinical use of the Icona™ femoral stem, a triple-taper, fully coated cementless implant. The first procedures were performed by Dr. Michael Bradley at the Ortho Rhode Island Orthopedic Surgery Center in Providence, RI, and Dr. Travis Small at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, OK.

"The Icona™ stem is thoughtfully designed for muscle-sparing approaches," said Dr. Bradley. "Its triple-taper geometry, optimized proximal fit, and streamlined distal design work together to simplify insertion while minimizing disruption to surrounding tissues, making it an excellent choice for preserving soft tissue integrity and achieving reliable outcomes."

Icona™ is designed to ease implantation in muscle-sparing approaches, such as the Direct Anterior Approach (DAA). Key features include a reduced proximal lateral shoulder, a swept distal tip, and a 15-degree angled insertion feature, all engineered to simplify insertion and minimize soft tissue disruption. The system incorporates offset hybrid broaches with combined extraction and compaction tooth geometries, enabling efficient, reproducible canal preparation.

"The Icona™ femoral stem delivers on all fronts: it was developed using the largest CT dataset ever applied to stem design, utilizing advanced statistical shape modelling to optimize fit for a wide range of patient anatomies. This thoughtful engineering makes it, in my view, the best triple-taper stem on the market, offering unmatched versatility, stability, and biomechanical restoration for an anatomical range of patients," said Dr. Small.

The design leverages insights from the CorinRegistry™, utilizing data from thousands of patient CT scans to optimize stem geometry for a wide range of anatomies, while enabling precise fit and alignment tailored to individual needs. Additionally, a reduced shoulder height in smaller sizes further facilitates implantation around the greater trochanter, enhancing usability in complex anatomies.

This recent 510(k) clearance and clinical use of both Icona™ and the Unity Knee™ Medial Constrained (MC) tibial insert reflect Corin’s ability to quickly respond to market needs with high-quality innovation. Icona™ is compatible with both OPSInsight™ for dynamic THA planning and ApolloHipX™* — a new 2D-to-3D fluoroscopy-based technology for THA implementation, announced last month.

Not all products are available or cleared for distribution in all markets. For more information, please visit www.coringroup.com/ or contact your local Corin representative. *Pending 510(k), product is not yet available for sale.

About Corin:

Corin is a global leader in orthopaedic innovation, delivering personalized solutions for joint replacement. With a focus on data-driven insights and cutting-edge implant design, Corin empowers surgeons to optimize patient care and outcomes.

