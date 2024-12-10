AVer Europe Announces New Certification for Seven Video Conferencing Devices

AVer is Now RingCentral Certified

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., the award-winning provider of video collaboration and education technology solutions, announces that its CAM520 Pro3, CAM550, CAM570, VB342 Pro, VB350, VC520 Pro3, and FONE700 have been officially certified for RingCentral. This certification ensures seamless integration with the RingCentral platform, making AVer’s products an ideal choice for modern meeting environments, from boardrooms to classrooms and collaborative spaces.

A few highlights on the latest suite of AVer solutions with RingCentral certification include:

- AVer’s CAM520 Pro3 is a high-performance PTZ camera with a 12X optical lens and 36X total zoom, allowing users to capture wide-angle shots and focus on participants or content from up to 65 feet away. Its AI-driven Smart Composition feature enhances productivity by automatically capturing and framing meeting participants.

- The CAM550 offers 4K dual-lens technology with AI-driven automated PTZ functionality, making it easy to detect and include all meeting attendees. With Smart Gallery, and a full-room view, it ensures a smooth, premium experience for mid-to-large conference rooms, whether users are in-person or remote.

- AVer’s CAM570 enhances remote meetings with its 4K dual-lens camera and 36X zoom, offering a 95-degree field of view. Its advanced beamforming microphones are used for audio tracking, while Smart Gallery and Dynamic Detection optimize visuals by automatically adjusting camera angles and zoom.

- The VB350 features dual 4K lenses, providing a wide 113-degree field of view and 18X optical hybrid zoom to capture details across large rooms. AVer’s SmartFrame and lens-shifting technology ensure all participants are automatically centered, creating a seamless video experience for larger spaces.

- AVer’s VB342 Pro offers a 92-degree field of view and 15X total zoom, delivering crystal-clear video quality for small to medium-sized meeting rooms. Equipped with AVer’s Audio Fence and beamforming technology, it filters distractions and ensures crisp, uninterrupted audio during meetings.

- The VC520 Pro3 is a powerful conferencing system featuring a 36X total zoom PTZ camera, enhanced AVer SmartFrame, Preset Framing and a Sony WDR sensor for superior video quality. Featuring Smart Composition, the VC520 Pro3 captures close-up images of participants, while three-way outputs, including HDMI and an extended speakerphone ensure an exceptional audio-visual experience.

- The FONE700 Ceiling Speakerphone is equipped with 21 microphones to capture voices from every corner of the room with precision. Its advanced features, including Noise Suppression and Double-Talk Detection, deliver exceptional audio clarity, making it perfect for larger conference spaces.



All certified products integrate effortlessly with RingCentral, ensuring smooth setup, enhanced user experience and reliable performance in any meeting environment. By combining cutting-edge video and audio technology with the power of RingCentral’s communications platform, AVer delivers a comprehensive solution for modern businesses.

To learn more about AVer, please visit www.avereurope.com.

*RingCentral and RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.



About AVer Europe

AVer Europe focuses on innovation in the Pro AV, education, telemedicine, and video conferencing fields. The company provides solutions such as AI auto tracking and professional PTZ cameras, document cameras (visualizer), classroom audio systems, medical grade cameras, and video conferencing solutions — many of which have received prestigious domestic and international awards. In addition to offering customers an intuitive and interactive collaboration experience, AVer upholds an environmentally friendly philosophy, actively fulfilling its corporate value of sustainable development.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.